Red Fort blast effect: J&K tourism takes second hit amid fresh security scare

The already struggling tourism sector in the Valley, following the Pahalgam attack, has received a fresh blow after the Delhi Red Fort blast following the reports regarding the involvement of a few Kashmir youth in explosion. After April 22 Pahalgam attack, tourists are hardly coming to Kashmir. (ANI)

Kashmir tourism’s recovery had been painfully slow after the Pahalgam attack and many, including chief minister Omar Abdullah, had pinned their hopes on weather to attract more tourists following the early snow activity in the Valley, in early October.

But that was before the suicide car blast driven by a Kashmir doctor rocked Delhi on November 10 and killed 12 people and injured many others. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested six people in the case, linked to a “white collar terror module”, including two Kashmir doctors working outside the Union territory.

“After Pahalgam, the Delhi blast has been another setback for our tourism. The turnout is very low, almost negligible than what was expected,” said Sajad Kralyari, secretary general of travel agents association of Kashmir(TAAK) .

“Owing to the involvement of Kashmiri residents in the Delhi blast and the accidental blast in Nowgam police station on November 14, people are hesitant to visit here,” he said.

Soon after the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people, most of them tourists, dead in Baisaran meadow in south Kashmir on April 22, there was an immediate flight of tourists out of the valley and J&K government closed more than 50 tourist destinations in the UT. However, after a security review, around 28 places have been reopened in a phased manner and tour operators had been hopeful after the tourism had started picking up in October owing to early snowfall and government efforts to woo more visitors.

“Tourism had gained some momentum in October but the blast put clouds on it again. We are now waiting for the winter season,” he said.

Wahid Malik, former president of Kashmir hotels and restaurant owners federation and currently president of J&K chapter of SKAL international club, said that the marginal improvement in tourism in September- October had been owing to holidays and festival season in the country.

“The business is very less now. The April 22 attack caused the real problem but the Delhi blast and now Nowgam blast have caused further fear and downfall,” he said. “The occupancy currently is hardly 2 to 5% ,” he added.

Kashmir witnessed back to back record tourist arrivals for the past three years. Last year, as per official numbers, 34.98 lakh tourists visited the Himalayan valley, with up from 31.55 lakh visitors in 2023 and 26.73 lakh in 2022. This year, the numbers already had reached 6 lakh till the Pahalgam incident and the numbers after that have been in a few thousands.

However neither the tourism players nor the government have still not lost hope owing to the coming winter season.

The Jammu & Kashmir government’s public relations department is currently participating in the 56th International Film Festival of India, Goa 2025 where a dedicated J&K pavilion has been set up at the Waves Film Bazar to showcase the UT’s “vibrant cinematic potential and promote J&K as a premier film shooting destination”.

Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Darakshan Andrabi, who participated in a tourism event in Srinagar on Friday, said that they were hopeful of a comeback owing to upcoming winter games in Gulmarg. “The tourism footfall in Kashmir had been very good from 2019 onwards but some unfortunate incidents here plunged down the arrivals. But I am hopeful of this season when the Khelo India Winter Games are held in Gulmarg. Besides, the snowfall turns this place into a winter paradise and I think no hotel will remain empty this winter,” she said.

TAAK’s Sajad Kralyari also expressed hope of a revival. “There have been queries about snowfall. If there is early and good snowfall, we may witness some improvement. In winter we mostly get tourists from Southern part of the country who work in multinational companies in IT sector and get holidays on Christmas and New Year,” he said.