New Delhi, Online sensation Cockroach Janta Party on Tuesday announced the appointment of three spokespersons in a move to expand its reach ahead of a protest it proposed against failures in the education system. CJP appoints journalist, filmmaker, ex-McKinsey consultant as spokespersons

In a post on X, the outfit founded by Abhijeet Dipke said investigative journalist Saurav Das would serve as its chief spokesperson, while political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka would represent the organisation before the public and the media.

"CJP is committed to changing the political discourse of India, and this will be led by a new generation of leaders," it said.

According to the announcement, Das brings experience in journalism focused on legal, judicial and social issues. The CJP also credited him with playing a leading role in the anti-pollution protests held at India Gate in November 2025.

Dahiya, a political researcher, author and filmmaker, has worked on research and content production for several YouTube creators, the party said.

A graduate of Delhi Technological University , he has authored the books Power of Universe and To Hell With That Job, and has written and directed the Haryanvi films Dararen and Opri Parai, it added.

Ranka, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and the London School of Economics, previously worked with global consulting firm McKinsey & Company in London.

According to the party, he returned to India last year and has since been associated with public campaigns in Jaipur on environmental, educational and youth-related issues, including those linked to the NEET paper leak controversy.

The appointments come days before Dipke's scheduled return to India on June 6.

The CJP founder has announced plans to launch a peaceful protest in Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged leak of the NEET paper and lapses in the CBSE system.

Launched last month, the outfit has gained significant traction on social media, particularly among students and young people, as a platform focused on education and youth issues.

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