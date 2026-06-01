'Meet me at the airport': Cockroach Janta Party founder's step-by-step plan for protest in Delhi

Online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday has issued a step-by-step plan for a peaceful protest amid the ongoing CBSE and NEET rows, as he announced he would return from the US where he is a student. In a video message on social media platform X, Dipke stated that he will be coming back to India to demand the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (REUTERS)

In a statement, Dipke stated that he will return to India on June 6 and hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The protest will mark the CJP founder's first visit to India since launching the satirical political outfit.

In a video message on the social media platform X, Dipke stated that he will be coming back to India to demand the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"You have been seeing for so many days that we are raising our voice on social media that because of the paper leak, the children of NEET who committed suicide and the hard work of lakhs of students that has been wasted, for that, Dharmendra Pradhan should resign," he said.

‘Cockroach’ chief's ‘meet me at the airport’ call The CJP founder further issued certain steps for the outfit's followers as they plan a protest.

"I have decided that I will come to Delhi on 6th June, Saturday morning. All of you meet me at the airport. All of us will go to the Parliament Street Police Station and ask for permission to do a peaceful protest on Jantar Mantar," said Dipke.

"The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution of India, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us," he added further.

Dipke further stated that his friends and family remain fearful that he may be arrested for his actions.

Also Read | ‘Just getting started’: Cockroach Janta Party outlines what next after massive response, calls for suggestions

"But I still hope that our country is a democracy and we will get permission to protest peacefully. I want to make it clear, I am a big admirer of Gandhi, Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh and Nehru and I believe in the constitution of India more than anything else which gives us the right to raise our voice in a democracy," the CJP founder said.

'How long will we live in fear?' In his video appeal, Dipke addressed the fear of jail and stated that we, as Indians, cannot live in fear anymore.

"This country does not belong to any one party. This country belongs to all of us. It is a question of our future," he said.

Dipke added that it is our responsibility as Indians to raise our voice in a "peaceful and democratic manner."

"It is our turn to do something for our country. Because if we don't do anything today, who will? How long will we wait for someone else to come, raise their voice and save us? So all the peaceful and cockroaches who believe in the constitution, let's all come together to save the future of millions of students," he added further.