Microsoft techie shifts from own Bengaluru house to rented Hyderabad flat, breaks down ₹3.6 lakh relocation cost

A digital vlogger, who says he works at Microsoft, has gone viral after detailing the ₹3.6 lakh cost of relocating from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. Despite owning a home in Bengaluru, the techie and his wife had to start from scratch in a rented flat after a job transfer. Sharing their budget on Instagram, the vlogger broke down expenses like security deposits, rent, appliances, and furniture, while highlighting his wife’s sacrifice in quitting her job. The couple who shifted from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. (Instagram/@dasari_vibes)

“Here’s how much it cost me to start a family from scratch in Hyderabad,” Krish, a digital vlogger, wrote on Instagram. His bio suggests he works at Microsoft.

Also Read: 'Still don't know who lives next door': Gurgaon man says moving just 30 km from Delhi changed his life

He explained, “Recently, my wife and I moved from Bangalore to Hyderabad for my job. Even though we already own a house in Bangalore, we had to start over in a rented home. My wife also made a big sacrifice by leaving her job in Bangalore to move with me. From paying the security deposit and rent to buying furniture, appliances, and everyday essentials, we built our new home from scratch. In this reel, I break down exactly how much it cost us to start a new chapter in Hyderabad.

Krish shared that he and his wife rented a spacious 2 BHK in Hyderabad for ₹30,000, with a deposit of ₹ 60,000. He then details the expenses for other essentials, such as furniture and fitness equipment, before concluding the video with a final relocation bill of ₹3.6 lakh.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Krish. This report will be updated when he responds.)