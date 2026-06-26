'Still don't know who lives next door': Gurgaon man says moving just 30 km from Delhi changed his life

A Gurgaon man has sparked a discussion online after sharing how moving just a few kilometres from Delhi changed his everyday life. In a Reddit post, the man said that while Gurgaon offers comfort and convenience, he finds himself missing the warmth and familiarity of Delhi’s colony culture. A Gurgaon man said moving from Delhi changed his life, making it easier but far less connected. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

(Also read: Indian man in UK reflects on ₹16,000 Gurgaon job: ‘I was safe then, now I am alive’)

Life in Delhi felt more connected Taking to Reddit, the man wrote, “Back in Delhi, if we needed anything, we'd just step out. Groceries, medicines, snacks at midnight, or a random walk after dinner, everything came with a reason to leave the house. On the way, you'd bump into someone you knew. Neighbours knew each other, aunties knew everyone's business, uncles had their evening adda, and kids played until someone shouted from the balcony. The colony genuinely felt like one big family.”

(Also read: Gurgaon man says daily commute to Noida left him exhausted: ‘Can’t spend ₹1,000 on cabs every day’)

Gurgaon feels convenient but distant The man said it has been over two months since he moved to Gurgaon, and life now feels very different. "Everything comes to your doorstep now. Groceries? Blinkit. Medicines? 10 minutes. Food? 20 minutes. I can literally go days without stepping outside unless I have office," he wrote.

He added that although he lives in a good society, it does not feel as socially connected as his old neighbourhood in Delhi. "I've been here for more than two months, and I still don't know who lives next door. We all enter the lift, smile awkwardly, look at our phones, and leave. Everyone has their own routine, their own bubble," he said.

Reflecting on the shift, he wrote, "Convenience has definitely made life easier. But somewhere along the way, I feel we've also stopped meeting people without planning to. Maybe this is just how city life evolves. Or maybe I just miss the chaos of a colony where everyone somehow knew everyone."

(Also read: Gurgaon man argues ₹8-10 crore ensures a good life, says billionaires aren’t much different)

The post was shared with the title, "It's funny how a change of just 30 to 40 km can completely change the way you live."

Take a look here at the post: