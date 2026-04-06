Indian man in UK reflects on ₹16,000 Gurgaon job: ‘I was safe then, now I am alive’

An Indian man living in the United Kingdom has grabbed the internet’s attention after sharing a reflective video about his journey from a modest job in Gurgaon to pursuing his dreams abroad. The man, identified as Akshay Juyal, took to Instagram to post a clip that resonated with many viewers navigating similar career crossroads. An Indian man reflected on quitting a safe job and chasing goals in the UK. (Instagram/livinglikeak)

(Also read: ‘Not what Indians expect’: Indian woman in Germany explains how work culture differs)

In the video, originally recorded in Hindi, Akshay looks back at his early professional life and how his mindset has evolved over the years. His story captures the contrast between financial security and personal ambition, a dilemma familiar to many young professionals.

‘I was playing it safe’ Speaking in the video, Akshay said, “Four years ago, on this very day, I was working a ₹16,000 job at a company in Gurgaon, my first job. The Akshay from back then could never have imagined that one day he would be standing on the streets of the UK, recording his own story.”

He continued, “At that time, I felt secure with a fixed monthly salary, but my dreams were still pending. Every day, I was completing someone else’s targets while postponing my own goals.”

(Also read: ‘Just Pakistani and Indian friends casually singing Mitwa’: UK boat jam goes viral)

Reflecting on his present, he added, “Today, everything is not perfect and the struggle still exists, but one thing has changed. Back then, I was playing it safe, and today, I am trying. The Akshay from four years ago was safe, but the Akshay of today is truly alive.”

The clip was shared with the caption, “I am writing my own story on the streets of the UK”.

Watch the clip here: