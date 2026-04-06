Indian man in UK reflects on ₹16,000 Gurgaon job: ‘I was safe then, now I am alive’
An Indian man shared how he left a ₹16,000 job in Gurgaon and pursued his dreams in the UK.
An Indian man living in the United Kingdom has grabbed the internet’s attention after sharing a reflective video about his journey from a modest job in Gurgaon to pursuing his dreams abroad. The man, identified as Akshay Juyal, took to Instagram to post a clip that resonated with many viewers navigating similar career crossroads.
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In the video, originally recorded in Hindi, Akshay looks back at his early professional life and how his mindset has evolved over the years. His story captures the contrast between financial security and personal ambition, a dilemma familiar to many young professionals.
‘I was playing it safe’
Speaking in the video, Akshay said, “Four years ago, on this very day, I was working a ₹16,000 job at a company in Gurgaon, my first job. The Akshay from back then could never have imagined that one day he would be standing on the streets of the UK, recording his own story.”
He continued, “At that time, I felt secure with a fixed monthly salary, but my dreams were still pending. Every day, I was completing someone else’s targets while postponing my own goals.”
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Reflecting on his present, he added, “Today, everything is not perfect and the struggle still exists, but one thing has changed. Back then, I was playing it safe, and today, I am trying. The Akshay from four years ago was safe, but the Akshay of today is truly alive.”
The clip was shared with the caption, “I am writing my own story on the streets of the UK”.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The video has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many users relating to his journey and sharing their own thoughts on risk, stability and ambition.
One user wrote, “This hit hard. So many of us are still stuck choosing safety over dreams.” Another commented, “Respect for taking that leap. Not everyone has the courage to start over.”
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A third user said, “The line about being safe versus being alive really stayed with me.” Another added, “This is exactly what I needed to hear today, thank you for sharing your story.” One more user remarked, “Success is not always about money, sometimes it is about feeling alive and fulfilled.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More