‘London turned into Delhi’: Indian man spots auto rickshaw on UK streets, video goes viral

A video showing an Indian auto rickshaw on a London road has caught the attention of social media users, with many saying the unexpected sight made the British capital look a little more like Delhi. An Indian auto rickshaw spotted in London traffic sparked humour. (Instagram/lifeinuk_._)

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Shared by Instagram user Jay Dholakiya, the short clip captures the auto rickshaw moving among regular cars on a London street, creating a moment that many viewers found amusing and oddly familiar.

The text overlaid on the video summed up the feeling in a line that quickly resonated with viewers: “London turns into Delhi when you see a rickshaw on the road.” The post was shared with the caption, “UK traffic got desi update.”

Watch the clip here: