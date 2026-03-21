‘London turned into Delhi’: Indian man spots auto rickshaw on UK streets, video goes viral
A video of an auto rickshaw on a London road went viral.
A video showing an Indian auto rickshaw on a London road has caught the attention of social media users, with many saying the unexpected sight made the British capital look a little more like Delhi.
(Also read: Bengaluru auto driver hangs Meta ID card in rickshaw and internet wonders why)
Shared by Instagram user Jay Dholakiya, the short clip captures the auto rickshaw moving among regular cars on a London street, creating a moment that many viewers found amusing and oddly familiar.
The text overlaid on the video summed up the feeling in a line that quickly resonated with viewers: “London turns into Delhi when you see a rickshaw on the road.” The post was shared with the caption, “UK traffic got desi update.”
Watch the clip here:
Clip strikes a chord with viewers
For many Indians online, the sight of an auto rickshaw outside the country instantly triggered nostalgia. Auto rickshaws are an everyday part of life in several Indian cities, particularly in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. Seeing one on a London road stood out because it brought together two very different urban worlds in a single frame.
Social media reacts
The post drew a wave of humorous and nostalgic reactions from users. One user wrote, “Bhai this is proper Delhi vibes in London.” Another commented, “Only thing missing is honking and traffic jam.” A third user said, “Auto wala be like, meter se chalenge London mein bhi.” One more added, “Globalisation at its peak, desi auto in UK.” Another joked, “Next you will see panipuri stall on the side.” One user remarked, “Feels like Karol Bagh shifted to London.” Another chimed in, “UK traffic just got an Indian upgrade.”
Many viewers appeared delighted by the cultural crossover, with several calling it a moment that felt both unexpected and comforting.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More