Bengaluru auto driver hangs Meta ID card in rickshaw and internet wonders why

The video taken from a passenger’s seat shows the auto driver driving his vehicle. Rajput’s video focuses on a Meta ID card hanging from the ceiling of the auto. In his post, Rajput suggested the ID belonged to the driver, but later said he wasn’t sure.

“Yahan bhi reject kar diya,” Siddhant Singh Rajput wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens with a text insert that reads, “Tech layoffs hitting different this year.”

A Bengaluru auto driver has become the centre of an online mystery after a passenger spotted a Meta ID card hanging in his vehicle. A digital creator shared the encounter, hinting at the harsh reality of corporate downsizing with a caption about tech layoffs. The post quickly went viral, drawing comments from users who debated whether the driver was a skilled professional displaced by industry cuts or simply a collector of lost items.

How did social media react? The viral post sparked a flurry of speculation online. While many users wondered if the driver was a former Meta employee who had switched careers, others proposed a theory: that he may have simply found and kept the ID card after a passenger accidentally left it behind in his rickshaw.

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An individual posted, “Auto wala collecting bands like infinity stones.” Another added, “Did you confirm with him? It could be anybody’s. Maybe he took it to hang that bunch of keys.” Rajput responded, “Couldn't ask him, but that makes sense.”

A third commented, “Still, he is earning better as compared to the salaries given by some big MNCs.” A fourth wrote, “Bro, are you sure, it's his ID?”

Some speculated that the driver was a former Meta employee, with many users linking the sighting to the recent wave of mass layoffs in the tech industry. Social media users debated whether the ID card belonged to a skilled professional who had transitioned to driving an auto after being affected by corporate downsizing.