Bengaluru auto driver spotted with pet parrot while on duty, internet calls it ‘so adorable’
A Bengaluru auto driver and his pet parrot went viral after a heartwarming video showed the bird calmly roaming with him.
A seemingly ordinary ride on the streets of Bengaluru turned into an unexpectedly heartwarming moment when a man spotted an auto driver travelling with his pet parrot. The wholesome encounter was captured on camera and later shared on Instagram, where it quickly caught the attention of viewers.
Instagram user Aakash recently posted the video, which shows a Bengaluru auto driver accompanied by a pet parrot that appears to be completely comfortable around him. The bird sits calmly and moves along with the driver, creating a charming scene that surprised the person filming it.
While voiceovering the clip, Aakash can be heard narrating the moment he first noticed the unusual sight.
"So yesterday in Bengaluru, I saw something crazy. An auto driver having a pet parrot that roams around with him. And the parrot was so cute, listening to him for even smallest of things. And naturally, I let my intrusive thought win and asked him if he can tell the parrot to be on my shoulder. And he sweetly agreed. And then I experienced a very cute, small, joyful moment and realized how birds are also so important in our life, which in turn made me realize how some Hindi songs also use birds to explain some deep emotions."
A wholesome interaction captured on camera
In the video, the parrot appears calm and obedient, responding to the driver's cues and interacting comfortably with the man recording the clip. The moment when the bird briefly sits on the visitor’s shoulder adds to the charm of the interaction, turning it into a memorable experience.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts with warmth
After being shared online, the clip quickly drew reactions from viewers who were delighted by the unusual friendship between the driver and his feathered companion.
One user wrote, "God bless uncle and the baby parrot immensely." Another commenter described it as the "cutest thing on the internet today." A third viewer simply said, "this made me smile."
Several others echoed similar sentiments. One person commented, "wow this is so so cute," while another wrote, "omg it is so adorable." Another user praised the driver, writing, "that auto driver won my respect."
