Bengaluru auto driver spotted with pet parrot while on duty, internet calls it ‘so adorable’

A seemingly ordinary ride on the streets of Bengaluru turned into an unexpectedly heartwarming moment when a man spotted an auto driver travelling with his pet parrot. The wholesome encounter was captured on camera and later shared on Instagram, where it quickly caught the attention of viewers. A Bengaluru auto driver’s bond with his pet parrot impressed the internet. (Instagram/aakashvaani.mp3)

(Also read: ‘Men in love’: Bengaluru auto rickshaw driver hangs wife’s earrings inside auto, wins hearts)

Instagram user Aakash recently posted the video, which shows a Bengaluru auto driver accompanied by a pet parrot that appears to be completely comfortable around him. The bird sits calmly and moves along with the driver, creating a charming scene that surprised the person filming it.

While voiceovering the clip, Aakash can be heard narrating the moment he first noticed the unusual sight.

"So yesterday in Bengaluru, I saw something crazy. An auto driver having a pet parrot that roams around with him. And the parrot was so cute, listening to him for even smallest of things. And naturally, I let my intrusive thought win and asked him if he can tell the parrot to be on my shoulder. And he sweetly agreed. And then I experienced a very cute, small, joyful moment and realized how birds are also so important in our life, which in turn made me realize how some Hindi songs also use birds to explain some deep emotions."

A wholesome interaction captured on camera In the video, the parrot appears calm and obedient, responding to the driver's cues and interacting comfortably with the man recording the clip. The moment when the bird briefly sits on the visitor’s shoulder adds to the charm of the interaction, turning it into a memorable experience.

Watch the clip here: