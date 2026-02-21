‘Men in love’: Bengaluru auto rickshaw driver hangs wife’s earrings inside auto, wins hearts

A touching video capturing a simple yet deeply romantic gesture by an auto rickshaw driver in Bengaluru has struck an emotional chord with social media users. A Bengaluru auto rickshaw driver melted hearts online after hanging his wife’s earrings inside his vehicle. (Instagram/marilyn.sultana.akand)

Posted on Instagram by content creator Marilyn Sultana Akand, the clip begins by zooming in on a photograph placed on the windshield.

Moments later, however, the camera tilts upwards to reveal something far more intimate. A pair of jhumkas, believed to belong to the driver’s wife, hang delicately from the rear view mirror. They sway gently with the motion of the auto, turning a routine commute into a quiet declaration of love.

Overlay text on the video reads, “Men in love,” while the caption adds, “POV is the earrings, not the picture. :) Not all romantics buy flowers. Some hang your earrings where they can see them all day.”

She further wrote, “That auto carries passengers. His heart carries her. When a man truly loves you, you’re stitched into his routine.”

Take a look here at the clip: