‘Men in love’: Bengaluru auto rickshaw driver hangs wife’s earrings inside auto, wins hearts
A Bengaluru auto rickshaw driver went viral after displaying his wife’s earrings in his auto.
A touching video capturing a simple yet deeply romantic gesture by an auto rickshaw driver in Bengaluru has struck an emotional chord with social media users.
Posted on Instagram by content creator Marilyn Sultana Akand, the clip begins by zooming in on a photograph placed on the windshield.
Moments later, however, the camera tilts upwards to reveal something far more intimate. A pair of jhumkas, believed to belong to the driver’s wife, hang delicately from the rear view mirror. They sway gently with the motion of the auto, turning a routine commute into a quiet declaration of love.
Overlay text on the video reads, “Men in love,” while the caption adds, “POV is the earrings, not the picture. :) Not all romantics buy flowers. Some hang your earrings where they can see them all day.”
She further wrote, “That auto carries passengers. His heart carries her. When a man truly loves you, you’re stitched into his routine.”
Take a look here at the clip:
Internet calls it ‘pure love’
The clip quickly drew emotional reactions, with users praising the sincerity and depth of the gesture. Many described it as proof that romance does not always require grand displays or expensive gifts.
One user wrote, “This is what real love looks like. So simple yet so meaningful.” Another commented, “Not all heroes wear capes. Some drive autos and carry love with them every day.” A third added, “The fact that he wants to see her earrings all day is the most beautiful thing I have seen today.”
Several others echoed similar sentiments. “Men in love are different,” one person shared, while another wrote, “This made me believe in small gestures again.” A user also remarked, “Who needs roses when you can have this kind of loyalty?” Another comment read, “The world needs more love like this.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More