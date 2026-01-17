‘Whole ride felt wholesome’: Bengaluru commuter recalls meeting woman auto driver earning ₹45,000 a month
A Bengaluru commuter recalled an inspiring auto journey where a woman driver spoke about work, confidence and public support.
A routine auto booking in Bengaluru turned into a memorable ride after a commuter found herself travelling with a woman auto driver. Taking to X, a woman named Sneha shared the experience, writing, “booked an auto. lady driver pulls up. My friends got more excited than me lol ‘omg omg it’s a woman driver.’ Obviously had to talk to her.”
What followed was a candid conversation that revealed the effort and confidence behind the driver’s daily work. Sneha said the driver told her she had been trained by Namma Yatri for around 40 days and found the electric auto easier to ride. The driver also shared that she had purchased the vehicle on loan and had already repaid ₹2.5 lakh.
Training, earnings and everyday realities
According to Sneha, the driver spoke openly about her earnings and routine. She said she makes around ₹45,000 a month and sometimes more. The driver also mentioned that there are about 300 women auto drivers across Koramangala and that they stay connected through a group. Importantly, she said she had never been teased and felt that people were mostly supportive.
One detail that stood out for Sneha was the driver’s pride in small moments. She recalled how the driver smiled while saying her favourite part of the job was youngsters talking to her at traffic signals. “Girls especially talk to her proudly happy, waving, smiling,” Sneha wrote.
Sneha concluded her post on a note of admiration, writing, “but still she was just… happy. confident. proud. whole ride felt insanely wholesome. Sometimes Bengaluru gets it very right.”
A wholesome ride that struck a chord
The sentiment resonated with many, who shared their own reactions in the comments. One user wrote, “That is amazing i remember the first time I had this experience it was quite exciting too.” Another said, “Need to normalize more of this.. society needs more women to participate in the economy.” A third added, “Glad to hear that women auto and cab drivers are slowly but steadily increasing in our country as it would really help in ensuring the safety of women travelling alone, especially at night.”
Another user remarked, “I’ve seen so many of these auto driver ladies around here. It’s actually very cool and very empowering to see.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)