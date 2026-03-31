‘Just Pakistani and Indian friends casually singing Mitwa’: UK boat jam goes viral

What happens when desi students and professionals from across the border meet in a foreign land? More often than not, they realise they are more alike than different. That is exactly what this touching video of a musical session on a boat in the UK shows. The clip, which has gone viral, captures the "pure, effortless desi connection" between Indian and Pakistani friends. Men from India and Pakistan singing Mitwa while on a boat in the UK. (Instagram/@zfourin)

“Friends without borders,” content creator Sheikh Zain posted. He added, “You come to the UK thinking everyone’s so different, that Pakistanis and Indians can’t mix. And then you meet that one Indian/Pakistani friend, and suddenly it hits you everything we thought separated us was just noise. Studying, working, or just surviving life here, you realise our jokes, our food cravings, our love for chai, our culture… it’s all the same.”

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Recounting his experience, he added, “All the politics, the extremism, the tension back home they seem so distant here. In a place that can feel cold and foreign, this friendship feels like home. No borders, no debates, just pure, effortless desi connection.”

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Nothing - just Pakistani and Indian friends causally singing Mitwa while punting in Cambridge.”

The clip shows four men in a boat singing the hit song "Mitwa" from the 2006 romance Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.