‘Just Pakistani and Indian friends casually singing Mitwa’: UK boat jam goes viral
The video shared by a content creator has won people’s hearts, with many praising the singing skills of the Indian and Pakistani men.
What happens when desi students and professionals from across the border meet in a foreign land? More often than not, they realise they are more alike than different. That is exactly what this touching video of a musical session on a boat in the UK shows. The clip, which has gone viral, captures the "pure, effortless desi connection" between Indian and Pakistani friends.
“Friends without borders,” content creator Sheikh Zain posted. He added, “You come to the UK thinking everyone’s so different, that Pakistanis and Indians can’t mix. And then you meet that one Indian/Pakistani friend, and suddenly it hits you everything we thought separated us was just noise. Studying, working, or just surviving life here, you realise our jokes, our food cravings, our love for chai, our culture… it’s all the same.”
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Recounting his experience, he added, “All the politics, the extremism, the tension back home they seem so distant here. In a place that can feel cold and foreign, this friendship feels like home. No borders, no debates, just pure, effortless desi connection.”
The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Nothing - just Pakistani and Indian friends causally singing Mitwa while punting in Cambridge.”
The clip shows four men in a boat singing the hit song "Mitwa" from the 2006 romance Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.
How did social media react?
The post sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with users praising the men for their impressive vocal talents and the heartwarming friendship. Many reacted to the post using emoticons.
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An individual wrote, “Amazing. Beautiful voice.” Another added, “Proof that friendship knows no borders.” A third commented, “Manifesting a day like this.” A fourth expressed, “Divided by the UK. United by the UK.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More