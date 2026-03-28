Doctors compete while performing surgeries in Pakistan hospital, video sparks massive outrage
A video purportedly showing two teams of doctors competing in an operating theatre in Pakistan has gone viral on social media.
A shocking video has surfaced on social media, purportedly capturing a deeply disturbing scene inside a Pakistani medical facility. The footage appears to show two separate teams of surgeons engaged in a "competition" while simultaneously performing surgeries on patients. It has ignited a firestorm of criticism online, with users condemning the doctors for prioritising a "game" over human life. The clip, which has gone viral, has led to a wave of demands for the immediate suspension of the medical staff involved. According to reports, an investigation has been launched into the incident.
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What does the video show?
The video purportedly captures two teams performing C-section procedures on separate patients inside an operating theatre. People recording the video are heard suggesting that the teams complete the surgeries as soon as possible.
(The authenticity of the video and the circumstances surrounding its recording and circulation, however, have not been independently verified.)
Social media is furious:
The video sparked intense criticism on social media. An individual wrote, “This is a potential lawsuit with medical licenses cancelled in the west for invading patient privacy and potentially infecting the theatre. No wonder the quality of doctors has seriously reduced in this country, thanks to medical colleges on every street.”
Another added, “The girls recording and laughing deserve the punishment first. Such pathetic behaviour during another woman's most vulnerable moments.” A third posted, “Nothing surprises me in Pakistan anymore.” A fourth commented, “Gosh. The illiteracy level of literary doctors is insane.”
Investigation launched: report
According to Lahore-based Pakistani media outlet 24 News HD, the incident took place at Lady Willingdon Hospital. The outlet reported that the administration has launched an investigation into the matter after the video started circulating on social media.
“The committee will examine the video in detail, and strict legal action will be taken against those found responsible,” the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Farah, told the outlet.
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The Medical Superintendent explained that during the investigation, which is being conducted by a separate inquiry committee, it will also be determined how the video was recorded and circulated from the operating theatre.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More