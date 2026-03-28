Doctors compete while performing surgeries in Pakistan hospital, video sparks massive outrage

A shocking video has surfaced on social media, purportedly capturing a deeply disturbing scene inside a Pakistani medical facility. The footage appears to show two separate teams of surgeons engaged in a "competition" while simultaneously performing surgeries on patients. It has ignited a firestorm of criticism online, with users condemning the doctors for prioritising a "game" over human life. The clip, which has gone viral, has led to a wave of demands for the immediate suspension of the medical staff involved. According to reports, an investigation has been launched into the incident. Snippets from a video going viral. (Screengrab (X))

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What does the video show? The video purportedly captures two teams performing C-section procedures on separate patients inside an operating theatre. People recording the video are heard suggesting that the teams complete the surgeries as soon as possible.

(The authenticity of the video and the circumstances surrounding its recording and circulation, however, have not been independently verified.)

Social media is furious: The video sparked intense criticism on social media. An individual wrote, “This is a potential lawsuit with medical licenses cancelled in the west for invading patient privacy and potentially infecting the theatre. No wonder the quality of doctors has seriously reduced in this country, thanks to medical colleges on every street.”

Another added, “The girls recording and laughing deserve the punishment first. Such pathetic behaviour during another woman's most vulnerable moments.” A third posted, “Nothing surprises me in Pakistan anymore.” A fourth commented, “Gosh. The illiteracy level of literary doctors is insane.”

Investigation launched: report According to Lahore-based Pakistani media outlet 24 News HD, the incident took place at Lady Willingdon Hospital. The outlet reported that the administration has launched an investigation into the matter after the video started circulating on social media.

“The committee will examine the video in detail, and strict legal action will be taken against those found responsible,” the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Farah, told the outlet.

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The Medical Superintendent explained that during the investigation, which is being conducted by a separate inquiry committee, it will also be determined how the video was recorded and circulated from the operating theatre.