Pakistan slammed over ‘human rights violation’ in Balochistan at UNHRC session

At the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Japanese human rights activist, Shun Fujiki, in his oral statement, sharply criticised Pakistan over alleged human rights violations in Balochistan. The Japanese activist urged the UNHRC to take concrete steps, including pressuring Pakistan to ratify international conventions related to enforced disappearances and indigenous rights. (AFP)

Addressing the council, Fujiki urged delegates to "imagine Baloch mothers desperately searching" for their loved ones, describing a grim reality marked by fear and uncertainty. He claimed that in 2025 alone, more than 1,200 enforced disappearances were recorded in Balochistan, including women and at least 75 students. According to the statement, over 1,000 individuals remain missing, with allegations of torture, extrajudicial killings, and unlawful detentions continuing to surface.

He further accused Pakistani authorities of enabling unchecked exploitation of Balochistan's natural resources. He asserted that despite the province's vast reserves of copper and gold, local communities remain impoverished while external actors benefit disproportionately.

He also raised concerns over the displacement of indigenous communities without consent, calling it a violation of international frameworks such as the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). The continued detention of activist Dr Mahrang Baloch, reportedly held for over a year following a peaceful protest, was cited as an example of state repression.

Calling the situation "a crisis of dignity and justice," he questioned the international community's inaction, warning against allowing "an entire people to fade into silence."

He urged the UNHRC to take concrete steps, including launching independent fact-finding missions in key areas like Reko Diq, and pressuring Pakistan to ratify international conventions related to enforced disappearances and indigenous rights. He also recommended that international funding be conditional upon verified community consent, local employment guarantees, and measurable poverty reduction.

The address concluded with a stark warning: "Justice delayed is justice denied," as calls grew louder for global intervention in what was described as a worsening humanitarian situation in Balochistan.