‘I asked a Pakistani about Dhurandhar’: Man shares his honest review of Indian film that has crossed ₹900 crore mark
A digital creator shared a Pakistani man's take on the mega hit Dhurandhar.
A review of the blockbuster Dhurandhar by a Pakistani man has surfaced on social media. While the film has shattered box-office records, this viewer found it a bit overrated, specifically noting that the viral dialogue about controlling Lyari and Karachi doesn't quite align with reality. The review offers a candid look at how the film’s high-stakes drama compares to actual life in Pakistan.
The video opens with a text insert that reads, “I asked a Pakistani about Dhurandhar.” The man featured in the video says that he found the film a bit overrated. He admits that he found the film’s viral dialogue about controlling Lyari, Karachi, and eventually all of Pakistan quite amusing. He adds that controlling Karachi would have no impact on who rules Pakistan, adding that the political power is concentrated in Lahore.
Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh film soars past ₹900 crore; surpasses Ranbir's Animal
He goes on to say, “For some context, my family was originally from Lyari. There was and is some gang violence there. But, it’s just like you know between two neighbourhood gangs.”
A woman sitting by his side adds that she found it funny that a minister’s daughter could roam the streets of Lyari at night in western clothes. She also finds it unbelievable that the character of Yalina Jamali (played by Sara Arjun) would leave her luxurious lifestyle to go and live with Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Ranveer Singh).
However, they agree that they enjoyed the cinematography and loved the music. The video of the review was shared on Instagram by digital creator Rohan Bhatia.
What did social media say?
An individual alleged, “He is bang on correct, and these gangs were just limited to Lyari. MQM had far more control over the whole city, and people who are from Karachi will agree that MQM had done some scary stuff back in their days.” Another added, “I support bro.”
A third posted, “This is interesting.” A fourth wrote, “Wow”. A few reacted to the video with fire emoticons.
Also Read: Woman spotted working on laptop during ‘Dhurandhar 2’ 11 pm theatre show, video goes viral
According to reports, Dhurandhar 2 has collected over ₹900 crore in India in its first 30 days of release. The worldwide haul is reported to be over ₹1186.25 crore. The Ranveer Singh film is no racing towards ₹1000 crore mark.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More