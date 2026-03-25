‘I asked a Pakistani about Dhurandhar’: Man shares his honest review of Indian film that has crossed ₹900 crore mark

A review of the blockbuster Dhurandhar by a Pakistani man has surfaced on social media. While the film has shattered box-office records, this viewer found it a bit overrated, specifically noting that the viral dialogue about controlling Lyari and Karachi doesn't quite align with reality. The review offers a candid look at how the film’s high-stakes drama compares to actual life in Pakistan. The Pakistani man who shared his review of Dhurandhar. (Instagram/@thebesharamfoodie)

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “I asked a Pakistani about Dhurandhar.” The man featured in the video says that he found the film a bit overrated. He admits that he found the film’s viral dialogue about controlling Lyari, Karachi, and eventually all of Pakistan quite amusing. He adds that controlling Karachi would have no impact on who rules Pakistan, adding that the political power is concentrated in Lahore.

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He goes on to say, “For some context, my family was originally from Lyari. There was and is some gang violence there. But, it’s just like you know between two neighbourhood gangs.”

A woman sitting by his side adds that she found it funny that a minister’s daughter could roam the streets of Lyari at night in western clothes. She also finds it unbelievable that the character of Yalina Jamali (played by Sara Arjun) would leave her luxurious lifestyle to go and live with Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Ranveer Singh).

However, they agree that they enjoyed the cinematography and loved the music. The video of the review was shared on Instagram by digital creator Rohan Bhatia.