'Colour has come back into my life': Woman shares why moving from North America to India felt refreshing

A woman who recently moved back to India after spending four years in Canada says the biggest change she noticed was not food, festivals or weather, but the return of colour in her everyday life. From clothing and nail polish to vibrant displays at exhibitions, she says the shift made her more aware of how much visual expression had faded from her surroundings abroad. Woman shares how colour returned to her life after moving back to India. (Instagram/@mohini.mohandas)

The video was posted on Instagram by Mohini Mohandas and shows her reflecting on her move back to India from North America.

'I did not realise how much life it would bring back into me' The video opens with the text, "Moving back from North America to India," while the caption reads, "Colour is apparently restricted to Hollywood."

In the clip, Mohandas explains, "The one thing that I have truly loved about moving back to India after living in Canada for four years is how colour has come back into my life. I am wearing blue nail polish and a red dress. Today I went to an exhibition where they had clothes in every shade of green, blue, pink and purple, and they were all bright. There was sequin work and shiny little details everywhere. I love it."

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She added that she had grown tired of wearing neutral colours every day while living in Canada.

"I love not having to wear beige, grey, white and greige to work every day. I did not realise how much life that would bring back into me and how it would reignite my soul until I moved back," she said.

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