Maari 2 first look: Dhanush is crackling in this ‘thara local’ sequel. See pic

Dhanush is currently enjoying the success of his gangster drama, Vada Chennai, directed by Vetrimaaran. The film is running successfully in theatres still, even as the actor is ready with his next already. The sequel to the hit 2015 movie Maari, Maari 2 will see Dhanush back as the local rowdy with a lot of swag. The first look of the film was released on Friday and we have to say, the swag is back.

In the first look poster, Dhanush sports his usual outfit - lungi, colourful shirt with a contrasting vest inside and, of course, the sunglasses. He is seen lighting a firecracker in the first look. Sharing this look, Dhanush tweeted, “The naughtiest don is back. #Maari2FirstLook #Maari2 #tharalocal #senjuruven.”

The 2015 film was directed by Balaji Mohan and had Kajal Aggarwal playing the female lead while Vijay Yesudas played the villain. The songs from the first film, composed by Anirudh, are still popular. The sequel is directed by Balaji as well, but the cast had changed quite a bit.

Tovino Thomas, who is in the middle of an impressive run in Malayalam, is expected to play the villain in the movie. The film will also have Sai Pallavi and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in important roles. The music for this film, however, will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the Maari 2 will be produced by Dhanush’s home banner, Wunderbar Films. The film is slated to release in December 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 20:01 IST