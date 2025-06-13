Forget 10,000 steps! This simple 30-minute Japanese walking routine may be better than hours at gym

A new fitness craze called Japanese walking is making waves online, offering impressive health perks without the need for fancy gear or hours at the gym. A 2025 clinical trial published in the Journal of Diabetes Investigation has found that this simple yet structured walking method can significantly improve physical function and quality of life, particularly in people with type 2 diabetes and lower-limb weakness. (Also read: Can't walk 10k steps daily? Fitness coach shares Japanese walking technique that gives 10X benefit in 30 minutes ) New study highlights benefits of Japanese walking for diabetes and mobility improvement. (Freepik)

What is Japanese walking?

This unique workout was introduced by Professor Hiroshi Nose and Associate Professor Shizue Masuki from Shinshu University in Matsumoto, Japan. The technique follows a simple interval format: walk briskly for three minutes, then slow down for the next three. This cycle is repeated for about 30 minutes, ideally four times a week, making it a time-efficient way to stay fit and boost overall wellness.

In a recent study, Japanese walking was found to improve physical function in type 2 diabetes patients.(Unsplash)

The study involved a five-month clinical trial with 50 individuals who had type 2 diabetes and reduced lower-limb strength. Participants were divided into two groups; one practised high-intensity interval walking, while the other followed a moderate continuous walking routine. The researchers found that while both groups experienced general health improvements, the interval walking group showed a statistically significant increase in walking speed and a noticeable improvement in physical quality of life.

What are the health benefits

While knee extension strength didn't improve significantly more than in the continuous walking group, the gains in mobility and day-to-day functioning are particularly promising for those with diabetes or age-related muscle decline.

This new data builds on earlier studies that praised interval walking for its ability to enhance VO₂max, lower blood pressure, and improve metabolic function. What makes this study stand out is its focus on real-world outcomes like walking ability and quality of life, metrics that directly affect how people move through their daily routines.

Japanese walking continues to prove that a simple shift in how we walk can lead to meaningful changes in health and well-being. It requires little time and no fancy equipment, and it can be adapted to individual fitness levels. Whether you're managing a chronic condition or simply looking for a smarter way to stay active, this science-backed method might just be the upgrade your daily walk needs.