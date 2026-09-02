‘Badshah is sweet, down to earth': Here's what Isha Rikhi had said about former rapper husband before separation

The two had actually collaborated on the 2019 Punjabi film, Do Dooni Panj, which he had produced and Isha had acted in. During the promotions of the film, the duo had sat together for an interview with PTC Punjabi, where she was asked about Badshah. The throwback clip is now going viral.

They have parted ways now, but there was a time when actor Isha Rikhi had spoken warmly about her former husband, rapper-singer Badshah .

Isha, asked about the qualities of Badshah she admires, had said then, “I know him since four-five years. Pehle lagta tha ek typical rapper ke baare mein jo sochte hain… personality jaisi baahar on camera dekhte ho, lagta hai vaisa hi hoga. But he is totally opposite. So sweet, down to earth, genuine, understanding as a producer. Now we have done a film together. Not once I had to hear ‘budget nahi hai, yeh nahi ho sakta’, which is the best thing. My perception has changed. When you are big, you think you are a star. Voh nahi tha. He is a very nice guy.”

Isha Rikhi had made the news about her marriage to Badshah public only five months back, on social media. However, Badshah had not said anything then. Isha's subsequent social media posts hinted at trouble in their marriage, and on August 31, they made their separation official. Isha will next be seen as a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss.