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Isha Rikhi deletes ‘I was afraid, felt overwhelmed by my husband’s power' Insta post after separation from Badshah

Actor Isha Rikhi and Badshah have decided to part ways.

Published on: Sep 1, 2026, 13:04:19 IST
By Rishabh Suri
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News about rapper-singer Badshah's separation from actor Isha Rikhi has left his fans in shock. More so, because the announcement about the marriage itself was made only five months back by Isha on Instagram.

Badshah with Isha Rikhi
Badshah with Isha Rikhi

And now, the two have stopped following each other on the social media platform. Isha has gone ahead and also deleted all posts related to Badshah.

Isha and Badshah have posted the same separation statement on their Instagram Stories on Monday.
Isha and Badshah have posted the same separation statement on their Instagram Stories on Monday.

She had started hinting about trouble in paradise in July via an Insta post. “There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do. Silence was never acceptance. it was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay,” she had written in an Instagram post. However, we observe that it is no longer visible on Isha's feed.

In another post, she had posted a collage which began with a happy clip of Badshah and Isha, followed by their nuptials, a group pic. However, it ended with a picture of her crying while Badshah hugged her. Her caption read, “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope,” along with a folded hands and breaking heart emoji.

  • Rishabh Suri
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Rishabh Suri

    Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home/Htcity/Cinema/Isha Rikhi Deletes ‘I Was Afraid, Felt Overwhelmed By My Husband’s Power' Insta Post After Separation From Badshah
Home/Htcity/Cinema/Isha Rikhi Deletes ‘I Was Afraid, Felt Overwhelmed By My Husband’s Power' Insta Post After Separation From Badshah
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