Badshah and Isha Rikhi relationship timeline: From secret wedding to trouble in marriage and separation within months

Badshah divorces his first wife, Jasmine Masih , after eight years of marriage. They have a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, who was born in 2017. He later told Lallantop in an interview that they met on Facebook and dated for a year before their marriage. He also stated that they parted ways due to cultural differences.

Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi have confirmed that they are parting ways. The couple who got married in secret and sparked rumours of relationship troubles for over a month now have confirmed the news with similar notes. Looking back at the timeline of their relationship.

After a video from a Diwali party surfaced, Badshah also sparked rumours that he was dating Mrunal Thakur. “Dear internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waise nahi hai (it's not what you think it is),” he wrote, without naming anyone.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi spark rumours that they’re dating, having reportedly met at a mutual friend’s party in 2021. When reports surfaced that they would be tying the knot soon, the rapper shut down these rumours, writing, “Dear media, I respect you but this is super lame. I'm not getting married. Whoever's feeding you this bullshit needs to find better masala.”

March: Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, makes her daughter’s secret wedding to Badshah public. Posting pictures and videos of their wedding on Instagram, she blessed the couple. The couple does not speak about it publicly despite many expressing shock over the sudden wedding news.

Badshah and Isha attend the launch of Karan Aujla’s latest album, P-Pop Culture, and many take it as confirmation that they are making their relationship official. The rapper performed on stage while the actor was spotted interacting with guests. The couple never confirmed their relationship.

June: Isha responds to a fan question about her wedding to Badshah. “I'm officially being flooded with questions like, 'Are you married?', 'Are you married to Badshah?', 'Why don't you follow each other?' and 'Why don't you post pictures together?'” she wrote, adding, “Yes, I am married. Now coming to the most asked question: "Why don't you follow each other?" Honestly, I think my husband owes all of you an explanation. Pati dev @badboyshah the audience has questions. Please address them at your earliest convenience.” She also posts a picture of her sitting on Badshah’s lap. The rapper posts pictures of himself holding hands with a woman without showing her face, writing, “Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life.”

July: Isha hints that there’s trouble in their marriage by posting a long note and pictures of her crying. A portion of it reads, “There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do.”

She also posts pictures with Badshah, writing, “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope.” She sees an outpouring of support from Jasmin Bhasin, Ihana Dhillon, Sana Makbul, T-Series vice-president Pooja Singh Gujral, Karan Aujla’s wife Palak Aujla, and others. Some claimed to have seen what she’s been through. Her mother makes cryptic posts about karma.

August: In similarly worded statements, Badshah and Isha confirm their separation. The rapper’s statement reads, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship.” Badshah releases a new Marathi song on the same day as his announcement of separation.