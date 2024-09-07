Badshah opens up on divorce from ex-wife Jasmine Masih: ‘We tried our best’

Badshah candidly shared his views on relationships and opened up about his separation with Jasmine Masih. The rapper-singer was in conversation with Prakhar Gupta on the latest episode of his podcast Prakhar ke Pravachan, where he shared that he has no ‘regrets’ about it because both of them ‘tried everything’ for the relationship to sustain. (Also read: Badshah reacts as rumours of him dating Mrunal Thakur take over social media) Badshah opened up about his divorce in a new interview. (Photo: Instagram)

What Badshah said

During the conversation, when Badshah was asked about his separation, he said: “I know for a fact that we both tried everything. We tried our best. We both tried our best and gave everything that we had. We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child but not that often… as she lives in London.”

He went on to add that they still remain extremely friendly with each other. “She was at my concert. My daddy is cool. He's very cool. But she's not a fan. She listens to Blackpink. As a musician, buying another musician's merchandise for your own child is a little painful.”

Badshah also added that when there is a child in the same relationship, one's career takes a backseat and things can get a little ‘complicated.’ Badshah also added that he always wanted to have a daughter and he got one.

More details

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, was previously married to Jasmine Masih; they divorced in 2020. Their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh was born in January 2017.

Badshah was earlier rumoured to be dating Mrunal Thakur but he indirectly denied the same. In the last few months, he has been linked with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. Both of them were seen hanging out with Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla in December last year.