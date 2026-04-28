Neha Dhupia talks about life after motherhood, shares losing friends post kids: 'Haven’t had afternoon nap in 8 years'

Angad described Neha as the “No.1 mother” and revealed that she keeps her children as her top priority, followed by her career and parents, with him coming in fifth place. However, Neha disagreed, saying that her first priority is her entire family, followed by her career and herself. She added, “One thing I have to confess, that after having kids and all, I have lost a lot of friends because then you don't have time. You have that tired mom feeling and you are like let's invest in myself.”

Neha further shared that after working in the industry for 20 years, she is now in a position to request shorter working hours so she can spend her evenings with her children. She added that she has given up post-7 pm outings, which is when friends usually make plans. Neha also said that she and Angad try to strike a balance, when one of them goes out with friends or attends parties, the other stays back with the children.

She admitted to experiencing ‘mum guilt’ when she is away from home for long hours due to work. Speaking about Angad, she said, “Voh dupher ki neend, 8 saal main maine ek baar bhi nahi ki (But I am so jealous that every afternoon he (Angad) sleeps.”