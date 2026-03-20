Bharti Singh finally reveals face of her second son Yashveer; fans call him Haarsh Limbachiyaa's ‘carbon copy’. Watch
Fans expressed their affection for Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's baby Yashveer, aka Kaju, comparing his looks to both parents.
Comedian Bharti Singh and writer-host Haarsh Limbachiyaa embraced parenthood again as they welcomed their second son, Yashveer, aka Kaju, in December last year. The couple have now finally revealed their son’s face in a new YouTube vlog, asking fans who they think he resembles more.
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal face of their second son, Yashveer
On Thursday, Bharti and Haarsh shared a vlog in which they unveiled baby Yashveer’s face. The couple, along with their team members, gathered at their home and dressed him in a cute red-and-white outfit. Bharti initially used roses to hide Yashveer’s face and later slowly removed them to reveal him lying in his crib. The adorable moments from the vlog melted hearts online. In the video, Bharti is also seen asking fans who they think Yashveer resembles the most.
Fans showered love on the baby boy, with many saying he looks like Haarsh’s “copy”. One fan wrote, “Kaju is totally like Haarsh and his dadu.” Another commented, “Kaju is the true copy of Haarsh.” A third wrote, “Gola is more like Bharti and Kaju looks like Haarsh.” Meanwhile, Haarsh himself says in the video that he thinks Kaju resembles Bharti.
Haarsh said, "Kitna pyaara hai naa yaar, bilkul Bharti jaisa hai (How cute he is, just like Bharti)." Bharti then added, "Nahi, Haarsh jaisa hai. Golla bhi pehle mere jaisa tha, fir baadmein Haarsh jaisa hogaya. Ab hume uske chehre pe koi emoji lagane ki zarurat nahi (No, he's like Haarsh. Earlier Golla was also like me but later he started looking like Haarsh. Now we won't need to put an emoji on his face in videos)." Bharti had organised a small gathering for friends and family at her home to reveal Kaju’s face.
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s personal life
After dating secretly for a brief period, Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, Laksh, aka Golla, in 2022. They announced their second pregnancy in October 2025 and welcomed their son Yashveer, aka Kaju, in December 2025. While the couple were blessed with a baby boy, they have often expressed their wish to have a baby girl in their vlogs.
Bharti Singh’s recent work
Three weeks after giving birth to Kaju, Bharti returned to work on the sets of Laughter Chefs Season 3. She hosts the cooking show with chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. The show also features Abhishek Kumar, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande and Tejasswi Prakash, among others. The show remains one of the most popular on television, consistently ranking high on TRP charts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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