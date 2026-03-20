Bharti Singh finally reveals face of her second son Yashveer; fans call him Haarsh Limbachiyaa's ‘carbon copy’. Watch

On Thursday, Bharti and Haarsh shared a vlog in which they unveiled baby Yashveer’s face. The couple, along with their team members, gathered at their home and dressed him in a cute red-and-white outfit. Bharti initially used roses to hide Yashveer’s face and later slowly removed them to reveal him lying in his crib. The adorable moments from the vlog melted hearts online. In the video, Bharti is also seen asking fans who they think Yashveer resembles the most.

Comedian Bharti Singh and writer-host Haarsh Limbachiyaa embraced parenthood again as they welcomed their second son, Yashveer, aka Kaju, in December last year. The couple have now finally revealed their son’s face in a new YouTube vlog, asking fans who they think he resembles more.

Fans showered love on the baby boy, with many saying he looks like Haarsh’s “copy”. One fan wrote, “Kaju is totally like Haarsh and his dadu.” Another commented, “Kaju is the true copy of Haarsh.” A third wrote, “Gola is more like Bharti and Kaju looks like Haarsh.” Meanwhile, Haarsh himself says in the video that he thinks Kaju resembles Bharti.

Haarsh said, "Kitna pyaara hai naa yaar, bilkul Bharti jaisa hai (How cute he is, just like Bharti)." Bharti then added, "Nahi, Haarsh jaisa hai. Golla bhi pehle mere jaisa tha, fir baadmein Haarsh jaisa hogaya. Ab hume uske chehre pe koi emoji lagane ki zarurat nahi (No, he's like Haarsh. Earlier Golla was also like me but later he started looking like Haarsh. Now we won't need to put an emoji on his face in videos)." Bharti had organised a small gathering for friends and family at her home to reveal Kaju’s face.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s personal life After dating secretly for a brief period, Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, Laksh, aka Golla, in 2022. They announced their second pregnancy in October 2025 and welcomed their son Yashveer, aka Kaju, in December 2025. While the couple were blessed with a baby boy, they have often expressed their wish to have a baby girl in their vlogs.