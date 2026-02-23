Bharti Singh breaks down in tears after losing diamond ring on Laughter Chefs set, crew rushes to help
Bharti Singh posted about losing a diamond from her ring on the set of Laughter Chefs and getting instant support from her team.
Comedian Bharti Singh broke down on the sets of comedy‑based cooking reality show Laughter Chef after misplacing an expensive diamond from her ring during filming, a video shared on her official YouTube channel has revealed. The incident triggered an outpouring of concern from cast and crew, who rallied to help find the lost ring.
Bharti Singh breaks downs as she loses diamond ring
In the video, Bharti realises her treasured diamond is missing midway through shooting. The sudden discovery left the comedian in distress, and she is seen tearing up, saying, “Gold ya diamond ghumna acha nahi hota (Losing a diamond or gold is not a good sign).” She mentioned it to her staff, who sprang into action to find it. Bharti meets the production staff at the Laughter Chef and tells them the diamond was worth lakhs and must have fallen when they were celebrating Aly Goni's birthday.
Among those who came to her aid was Bharti’s head staff member, affectionately known as Raju Dada, who meticulously scanned the area until the ring was eventually found. Upon its recovery, Bharti breathed a sigh of relief and emotionally thanked Raju Dada, saying, “Dada, saiyaara nikale aap. Mehnat ki kamayi kabhi jati nahi vyarth. Thank you aap andhere me mera saath dene aaye. (Brother, you truly turned out to be my saviour. Hard-earned money never goes to waste. Thank you for coming to support me in the dark.”) The moment of relief was captured in the vlog, showing the camaraderie and support within the show’s team.
The comedian and television host, who welcomed her second child in December last year, has been sharing candid moments on her YouTube channel about her experiences as a new mother. In her vlogs, Bharti spoke openly about her guilt over not spending as much time with her older son, Gola (also called Lakshya), since the birth of her newborn baby boy, Kaju.
About Laughter Chef
Laughter Chefs is currently airing its third season, which premiered in November 2025 with a mix of new and returning celebrity contestants. Hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show features Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, with Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande, Nia Sharma and Vicky Jain also making comeback appearances as the season nears its finale.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
