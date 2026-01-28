Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa name their second son Yashveer, share glimpse from his namkaran ceremony
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared a glimpse of their second son's namkaran ceremony and revealed his name.
Comedian Bharti Singh and writer-anchor Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently held the namkaran ceremony for their second child, whom they lovingly call Kaju. The couple shared glimpses from the ceremony and revealed that they have named their son Yashveer. Fans showered the newborn with love.
On Wednesday, Bharti and Haarsh took to Instagram to share pictures from Kaju’s namkaran ceremony. While the couple did not reveal their son’s face, they announced his name, Yashveer, in the caption.
The couple decorated their home in shades of red, yellow and white for the occasion. While Haarsh twinned with his sons, Laksh and Yashveer, in lavender and white kurta-pyjamas, Bharti looked stunning in a red traditional Punjabi salwar suit. In one of the pictures, Laksh was also seen holding his little brother as he posed for the camera.
Fans and the couple’s industry peers showered the newborn with love. Rubina Dilaik commented, “Ati sundar (so beautiful).” Suniel Shetty, Eisha Singh and others dropped heart emojis. One fan wrote, “YASHVEER. Touchwood, kisi ki nazar na lage (evil eye off).” Another commented, “Laksh & Yashveer, such sweet names.” Another comment read, “Cutest family.”
About Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Bharti and Haarsh met on the sets of a comedy show where Bharti was the performer, and Haarsh was a writer. The two became friends first, then dated in secret for a brief period before tying the knot in Goa in 2017. The couple welcomed their son, Laksh, in 2022 and their second son, Yashveer, in 2025. During Bharti’s pregnancy, the comedian and her husband had often expressed their wish to have a baby girl.
About Bharti Singh’s recent work
Just three weeks after giving birth to her second son, Bharti returned to work. The comedian is currently hosting the reality cooking show Laughter Chefs Season 3. The new season became an instant hit within weeks of its release and has since undergone a major change, with the original cast including Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Arjun Bijlani returning to replace Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Isha Malviya, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee.
