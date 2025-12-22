'Ab aur nahi': Harssh Limbachiyaa feels bad for Bharti Singh after 2nd baby's delivery, vows ‘ek biwi se do hi bache’

Comedian Bharti Singh and her writer husband Harssh Limbachiyaa welcomed their second child, a baby boy last week. The family has documented the baby's birth and their reactions in a new vlog of their hit YouTube series, LOL (Life of Limbachiyaas). Bharti Singh and her husband Harssh Limbachiyaa were seen planning about their future kids in a new vlog.

In it, the couple discussed whether they want to have another baby or not.

Harssh's hilarious antics in delivery room

Lying in her hospital bed soon after delivery, Bharti said to the camera that she cannot wait to hold her baby, whom they lovingly call Kaju. She also let her viewers know that after the delivery, the doctor asked her if she wished to get her tubes tied to avoid any more pregnancies. She said that she refused the procedure.

Harssh shouted from behind her, asking why did she not opt for it. “Will you not give in someday again?,” he asked her. Bharti reminded him that he wanted to have more babies until they were blessed with a girl child. But Harssh said that he's had enough.

“Ab nahi, main tereko aur kasht nahi de sakta. Mera aisa manna hai, ek biwi se do hi bacche hone chaiye (No, not anymore. I cannot give you more pain. I believe a man should have only two kids with one wife),” he joked. Bharti threatened to kick him into the sea.

Bharti's plans for the future

Bharti joked that while she said no to the procedure, she might get it done on Harssh. She added that when one delivers the baby, they want more. She also expressed a desire for a daughter but Harssh reminded her ‘what if we get another boy’. They decide then to care for the many girls in their household instead.

The couple has not revealed the real name of the second son yet. Their first baby, Golla aka Laksh, was born in 2022 and makes frequent appearances on their vlogs.