Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya welcome second baby boy; industry friends celebrate the happy news. Watch

Comedian and television host Bharti Singh and writer-producer Harsh Limbachiya have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, sending waves of joy across the entertainment industry. The happy news was indirectly confirmed by close friend and comedian Krushna Abhishek, after videos from outside a shoot location began circulating online. Comedian Bharti Singh and producer Harsh Limbachiya have welcomed their second son, confirming the news through friends in the industry.

Krushna Abhishek confirms Bharti blessed with baby boy

In one of the viral clips, paparazzi are heard congratulating Krushna Abhishek, saying, “Aap toh mama ban gaye (You have become uncle now).” Responding with a wide smile, Krushna confirmed the news and said, “Bohot bohot mubarak Bharti aur Harsh dono ko. Aaj subah hi Bharti se video call pe baat hui. She is very happy. (Many congratulations to Bharti and Harsh. We talked with Bharti on video call.” His confirmation quickly put an end to speculations.

Another video that surfaced online showed actor Aly Goni distributing sweets among photographers, joyfully announcing, “Hum mama ban gaye, mubarak ho, beta hua hai, beta. (We have become uncles, Bharti is blessed with baby boy)” The celebrations took place on the sets of Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, where several television celebrities joined in the festivities. Tejaswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair, Vivian Dsena, Kashmera Shah, Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya were spotted celebrating the arrival of the newest member in Bharti and Harsh's family and distributing sweets.

Bharti and Harsh's love story

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya met professionally and eventually got married in December 2017. They welcomed their first son, Lakshya, fondly known as Gola, in April 2022. Earlier this year, the couple had announced Bharti’s second pregnancy, sharing their excitement about expanding their family once again.

Beyond their personal lives, Bharti and Harsh continue to thrive professionally. Bharti is currently hosting the latest season of Laughter Chefs, where her comic timing and spontaneity remain a major highlight. Harsh, on the other hand, is busy hosting India’s Got Talent Season 11, marking yet another milestone in his successful television career.