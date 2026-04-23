Neha Dhupia recalls getting her contractions during pregnancy on a film set: ‘Worked right till the end’

It’s no secret that actor Neha Dhupia was shooting through her pregnancy, staying committed to her work, even crossing the eight-month mark. Now, she has revealed that she began experiencing contractions while shooting for a project in Mumbai. Neha Dhupia shares two kids with her husband Angad Bedi.

Neha Dhupia recalls Neha reflected on working right up until eight and a half months into her pregnancy, even going through contractions while shooting for a project when she joined actor Parineeti Chopra on her talk show, Mom Talks.

The promo for her episode was released on Wednesday, in which she was seen talking about motherhood and her decision to work through her pregnancy.

Responding to Parineeti’s question about societal expectations from a new mother, Neha said, “As a woman, you should be able to do all the things you wish to do after becoming a mom. The needle shouldn’t change too much."

Looking back at her own experience, Neha shared, “I wanted to go back to work. I worked right till the end, till eight and a half months pregnant. My contractions actually started at Yash Raj Studios."

Neha was busy working during her pregnancy. She shot for her project, A Thursday, during her pregnancy. She plays a cop in the film.