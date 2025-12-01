Angad Bedi recalls winning gold medal days after dad Bishan Singh Bedi's death: ‘Unka dream tha India ke liye kuch karu’

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were the latest celebrity guests on Farah Khan's YouTube channel. The couple gave Farah a tour of their Mumbai residence, showing her all the framed pictures on the wall. One of the corners had pictures of Angad's father, cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi, taken from all his games and wins. Angad shared a heartfelt story of winning gold just days after his father's death, and Farah said it sounds just like a movie. Angad Bedi talked about winning a gold medal in an International race, after father Bishan Singh Bedi's demise.

What Angad shared

Angad's gold medal was kept on one of the pictures on the wall. Farah inquired the story of the medal, and Angad said, “Jab mere pitaji bimaar pare the, unka ek dream tha 5 saal pehle ki main Hindustan ke liye kuch karu, aur woh chahte the ki main dauroon. Toh main 400 m Hindustan ke liye daura. World Masters, which was held in Abu Dhabi. He passed away on October 23rd, and unke chauthe ke din meri race thhi. I said, ‘Mala nahi chadaunga, mein medal chadaunga.’ (When my father was ill, he had a dream that I do something for my country and he wanted me to run. So I ran the 400 m race. The race took place 4 days after his death. I said I won't put any garland on him, I will put the medal)”

About Bishan Singh Bedi

Bishan Singh Bedi, regarded as the country's greatest ever left-arm spinner, died on October 23, 2023, after a prolonged illness. He was 77. Born in Amritsar in 1946, Bedi played 67 Tests for India and took 266 wickets with 14 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul. He was briefly the manager of the Indian cricket team in 1990 during tours of New Zealand and England.

One of the most admired Indian captains, Bedi led the team for nearly four years in Test cricket between 1975 and 1979 after Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi's retirement.