From 400 pounds to fitness inspiration: Woman shares emotional weight loss journey of losing 90+ kilos

Losing weight is often seen as a physical transformation but for one woman who shed over 90 kilograms, the journey was much more profound than just numbers on a scale and that is all the fitness motivation we need. Nashville's Sarah Infinger is a certified personal trainer who has transformed her life by losing and maintaining a remarkable 200lbs. The emotional and physical transformation behind losing 90+ kilos: A coach’s viral story(Photo by Instagram/sarahinallsizes)

Her incredible story highlights the transformative power of perseverance, healthy habits and self-belief. In an Instagram video recently, the expert candidly shared her experience, describing the emotional, mental and physical changes she has undergone during her weight loss journey.

In the now-viral video, she shared, “I have officially lost 200 pounds. Some people never weigh 200 pounds in their entire life and I've lost that much. I'm less than half the person I was three years ago. Sorry, you guys are watching me process this in real time but at the same time I'm kind of like… it doesn't matter. My logical brain says it doesn't matter but I think my brain of just, you know, as human beings, it's like 'that's a big 200 pounds'.”

Gushing that it is a big number, Sarah Infinger said, “I don't have all the answers. I don't have it all figured out you guys. I am still working on my mindset and my mental health when it comes to my health journey and the mental part is just as important as the physical part.”

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Sarah Infinger revealed, “3 years ago today, I “cheated”—that’s what some call it. I had bariatric surgery, and maybe they’re right. I cheated death and chose life. Since then, I’ve experienced more joy, health, and fulfillment than I ever did in the 26 years before.”

She added, “People have opinions, but I have zero regrets. This choice led me to start sharing my journey on social media, connecting with millions, and filling a much-needed space in the coaching world for my fellow bariatric patients. Today, I celebrate this choice that transformed my life. Here’s to living fully, embracing our paths, and rewriting our stories (sic).”

Different types of bariatric surgery

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sudhir Jadhav shared, “Bariatric surgery includes some techniques, such as mini gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and bypass. Every variety has benefits, risks, and criteria for eligibility. A physician will look at the patient's medical history, current state of health, and weight loss objectives to determine which course of action is best for the person. Making an informed choice requires an understanding of the variations between these processes and their possible results.”

Bariatric surgery - benefits and risks

Dr Sudhir Jadhav revealed, “Like any procedure, there are risks related to bariatric surgery that change based on the patient's specific situation. On the other hand, when a person decides to have bariatric surgery, the possible advantages can greatly improve their health. One of the main causes of health problems in the world is obesity and treating it can frequently improve general health.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.