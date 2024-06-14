Akhil Akkineni’s new ‘rugged’ look shocks fan; actor to undergo transformation for his next

On Thursday, the actor was spotted at the airport, and what has shocked his fans was his new look. He was spotted in a new look featuring long hair and a bushy beard. He opted for a comfy attire as he stepped out of his car, switching on the swag mode with the glares. The look is a drastic change from his former image as a teenage heartthrob.

Look shocks and stuns his fans

The look has surprised his fans, who are wondering if it is for his next project.

“Hero looks absolutely stylish in this new rugged avatar as he gets papped at the airport,” wrote one user, with on sharing, “Akhil Akkineni was spotted at the airport with a shocking makeover”.

“Animal Mode,” shared one user, and one mentioned, “Akhil New Look is too good”. “Wild Saalaa,” wrote one user. “Fierce killer look,” exclaimed one user.

More about his look

When we prodded further, we got to know that Akhil’s new look is for his next project, which is yet to be announced.

“He has been lying low as he was preparing for his next project. After his last failure, the actor wanted to go an extra mile for his project so that he doesn’t end up disappointing his fans once again. The project is yet to be announced,” says a source, adding, “This is not his final look. It might be tweeted a bit. However, Ranbir Kapoor’s look from Animal was the reference point, but the makers are also looking at what is going to work for them”.

Overcoming failure

Akhil was last seen in Telugu film, Agent, which opened to disastrous reports on release day. Directed by Surender Reddy, Agent is a spy thriller which also starred Malayalam actor Mammootty and Dino Morea in key roles. It was released in April last year.

At that time, Akhil took to Twitter to post a note addressing the box-office failure, saying he will come back stronger. His statement read, “To my dearest fans and all my well-wishers. I want to sincerely thank the cast and crew of Agent who dedicated their lives to see our film come to life. While we tried our level best, the film unfortunately didn't translate the way we wished it would on the screen and we could not deliver a good film for you.

“A special thanks to my producer Anil garu who was my biggest support system. Thank you to all the distributors who believed in our film and also the media who supported us immensely. The love and energy you all give me is the reason I work and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for that. I will come back stronger for all those who believe in me. Yours faithfully Akhil Akkineni,” he added.