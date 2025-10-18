They Call Him OG OTT release: When and where to watch Pawan Kalyan's highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025

They Call Him OG OTT release: Just three weeks after its theatrical release, Pawan Kalyan's highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 is all set to stream on Netflix. Taking to its Instagram account, Netflix India shared the update announcing the date it will start streaming on its platform. They Call Him OG OTT release: Pawan Kalyan plays a former gangster called Ojas Gambheera in the film.

When and where to watch They Call Him OG on OTT

Directed by Sujeeth, the film will start streaming on Netflix India from October 23. The caption read, "Once upon a time in Mumbai, there lived a storm. And now, he’s back. Watch They Call Him OG, out 23 October on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. #TheyCallHimOGOnNetflix."

They Call Him OG: HT review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "They Call Him OG is a good homage to Pawan’s stardom from Sujeeth, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a good film. You’ve seen this story a million times before, and Ram Gopal Varma definitely did it better in his prime."

Earlier this month, the film's team announced that the film crossed ₹300 crore worldwide in 11 days. It has surpassed the collections of Anil Ravipudi’s Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshi Chaudhary-starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The film was the highest-grossing in Telugu this year, with a haul of ₹255.2 crore. It also beat HanuMan ( ₹295 crore).

About They Call Him OG

Written by Sujeeth, the crime drama film stars Pawan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. Emraan plays the menacing lead antagonist. The film also stars Arjun Das and Priyanka Mohan. The film released in theatres on September 25. Though it opened in theatres to mixed reviews, the film performed well at the box office.

OG tells the story of a samurai-turned-gangster named Ojas Gambheera (Pawan) who returns to the violent world he left behind for love and an idyllic life with Kanmani (Priyanka). When his worlds threaten to collide, he returns to Mumbai to help his father-figure Satya dada (Prakash Raj) beat Omi Bhau (Emraan) and his men before it’s too late. The film ends by teasing a sequel.