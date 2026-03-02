Toxic song Tabaahi reactions: Yash fans are disappointed as makers release only audio track, ask, ‘Where is the video?’
Yash and Kiara Advani's posters from the song was released but now, fans are upset that there is no video of the song from Toxic: A FairyTale for GrownUps.
Toxic: A FairyTale for GrownUps is one of the most awaited releases of the year. The pan-India release stars Yash in the lead role, and the film's teaser garnered a strong social media response. The makers finally unveiled the first track from the music album of the film, titled Tabaahi, on Monday. However, it was only the audio track that disappointed fans. (Also read: Yash carries 'faceless' Kiara Advani in Toxic's first single Tabaahi, fans livid: 'Will they ever show actresses' faces')
Tabaahi song without video
The intense romantic number is sung and composed by Vishal Mishra. Raj Shekhar has penned the lyrics. Kumar Gaurav Singh, Trihangku Lahkar, Bitupon Boruah and Kandarpa Kalita are credited as the music assistants on the track. The song talks about a passionate and untethered romance that wants to break free from all the constraints imposed by society.
Fans react
Reacting to the song, many fans wondered why the makers only released the audio track. One said, “Jabardast chunaa lagaya (Made us fools).” Another user asked, “They put an audio track without lyrics? Why?” A comment read, “Disappointed. We were waiting to see the video of the song, wanted to see some glimpse of the romance, I guess we will have to wait till the release.”
Meanwhile, many fans also loved the track and wrote in the comments. “On repeat mode, wow, Vishal killed it again,” said one. “I love this song already. Can't wait to see Tabaahi in theatres," wrote a second fan. “Yash and Kiara Advani have cooked! I am so hyped for this,” said another. “10% lyrics… 90% is literally #Tabaahi. The song and BGM is actually a banger, except the fact that there should have been a video song to complement it... its a slow poison for sure. @VishalMMishra you have cooked man, thanks a lot,” said a fan.
About the film
Toxic is a period gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their respective banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Geetu and Yash co-wrote the film, which also stars Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa. The film will be released in theatres on March 19.
