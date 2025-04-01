Menu Explore
Gauri Khan sells flat in Mumbai’s Dadar West for 11.61 crore amid Mannat renovation

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 01, 2025 01:58 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, has sold her lavish 2000 sq ft flat in Mumbai's Dadar West area for ₹11.61 crore, property documents showed

Gauri Khan, a well known interior designer and wife of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, has sold an almost 2000 sq ft apartment located in the project Kohinoor Altissimo in Mumbai’s Dadar West area for 11.61 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan, sells apartment in Mumbai’s Dadar West for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.61 crore. (Instagram/Gauri Khan)
Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan, sells apartment in Mumbai’s Dadar West for 11.61 crore. (Instagram/Gauri Khan)

The transaction was registered on March 28, 2025, they showed.

The buyers are Devendra Chaukar (87.5% share) and Vandana Agarwal (12.5% share), the document showed.

The apartment is located on the 21st floor of the project, Kohinoor Altissimo (Kohinoor Square), Dadar West in Mumbai. Kohinoor Square Altissimo is a luxurious gated community that offers world-class living. The project is part of a ready-to-move residential project developed by Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and offers apartments in varied configurations.

The apartment comes along with two car parkings. The per square ft rate works out to be 58,507 per sq ft on built-up area.

As per reports, the apartment was purchased by Gauri Khan in August 2022 for Rs. 8.5 crore. Since then, its value has appreciated by 37%,touching Rs. 11.61 crore.

Gauri Khan could not be contacted for a comment.

This upscale transaction reflects the luxury real estate market's dynamic nature in Mumbai, showcasing high demand for prime properties.

Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, and their children to relocate to new temporary residence

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been making headlines for leasing two lavish duplex apartments in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill, Khar, at a rent of 8.67 crore for three years. According to an HT.com report, Khan is temporarily moving out of his iconic Mannat bungalow as its annexe undergoes extensive renovation and expansion, a process expected to take nearly two years.

Mumbai luxury real estate market

Over the past three years, 7,500 crore has been invested in 49 ultra-luxury homes, each priced at 100 crore and more, with nearly 3,652 crore invested in 2024 alone. In the first two months of 2025, four ultra-luxury homes were sold, totaling 850 crore, a study by JLL has said. Of these 49 homes sold during the last three years, Mumbai comprised 69% share followed by Delhi NCR, it said.

