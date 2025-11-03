John Abraham leases an apartment to a publisher in Mumbai's Bandra for ₹7.5 lakh monthly rent

Bollywood actor John Abraham has leased a 2,000 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Bandra to a publisher for a starting monthly rent of ₹7.5 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
The apartment on the third floor of the building named Green Acre has been rented for a period of 36 months, as per the documents.
The transaction was registered on October 30, for which a stamp duty of ₹70,100 was paid along with a registration fee of ₹1,000.
The security deposit for the transaction is ₹24 lakh, as per the documents.
Bollywood actor John Abraham, in December 2023, had purchased a 5,416 sqft bungalow in the Khar area of Mumbai, along with the land of 7,722 sqft on which the bungalow is situated, for ₹70.83 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com
Bandra is home to several Bollywood stars and cricketers. Several high-net-worth individuals have bought homes there. According to local brokers, the per-square-foot rate of several luxury housing projects ranges from ₹1 lakh per sq ft and above.