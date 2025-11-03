John Abraham leases an apartment to a publisher in Mumbai's Bandra for ₹7.5 lakh monthly rent

Bollywood actor John Abraham has leased a 2,000 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Bandra to a publisher for a starting monthly rent of ₹7.5 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Mumbai real estate update: Bollywood actor John Abraham has leased a 2,000 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Bandra to a publisher for a starting monthly rent of ₹7.5 lakh. (SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP Photo)

The apartment on the third floor of the building named Green Acre has been rented for a period of 36 months, as per the documents.

The transaction was registered on October 30, for which a stamp duty of ₹70,100 was paid along with a registration fee of ₹1,000.

The security deposit for the transaction is ₹24 lakh, as per the documents.

John Abraham could not be reached for comment.

John Abraham's bungalow purchase Bollywood actor John Abraham, in December 2023, had purchased a 5,416 sqft bungalow in the Khar area of Mumbai, along with the land of 7,722 sqft on which the bungalow is situated, for ₹70.83 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com

The bungalow is situated on Khar's Linking Road, one of Mumbai's largest retail high streets, and is also home to several educational institutions in the vicinity.

Abraham has paid stamp duty of ₹4.24 crore for the bungalow, and the deal was registered on December 27, 2023.

