Dharma Productions Private Limited takes office space in Mumbai at a starting rent of ₹15 lakh

Dharma Productions has leased an office space in Mumbai for four years at ₹15 lakh per month, with a 5% annual hike, totalling about ₹7.75 crore over the term Dharma Productions has leased office space in Mumbai's Andheri West area for a four-year term at ₹15 lakh per month. ( (AFP Photo))

Dharma Productions Private Limited, founded by Karan Johar, a Bollywood film screenwriter, director and producer, has leased an office space in Mumbai’s Andheri West locality for four years, with a monthly rent starting at ₹15 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The transaction was registered in September 2025.

As per IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the office space located in Signature by Lotus Developers spans an area of 5,500 sq. ft. (~510.96 sq. m.). The deal incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 2.04 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 1,000. The transaction includes a security deposit of Rs. 1 crore.

According to Square Yards’ analysis, Dharma Productions has signed a four-year office lease with a monthly rent of ₹15 lakh in the first year, subject to a 5% annual escalation. The rent will rise to ₹17.36 lakh in the final year, bringing the total payout over the lease period to around ₹7.75 crore.

Dharma Productions could not be reached for a comment.

In 2024, Karan Johar signed a ₹1000 crore deal to sell 50% stake of Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla, through his company Serene Productions. The remaining 50% stake belongs to Karan as Executive Chairman and CEO, Apoorva Mehta.

Karan Johar had taken a property on rent in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area for a rent of ₹8 lakh per month for three years last year.

Andheri West is a key real estate market in Mumbai, serving both commercial and residential demand. It offers strong connectivity via road, rail, and metro, and is located near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The locality is strategically positioned close to major business districts, including Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), SEEPZ, and Lower Parel. This proximity fuels demand for both commercial and residential properties, as professionals seek homes close to work and businesses benefit from access to key commercial hubs.

Recently, actor Kartik Aaryan, along with his mother, purchased an office space here, according to Square Yards’ insights. Other Bollywood celebrities, including Ajay Devgan and Kajol Devgan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, and Manoj Bajpayee, have also invested in properties at Signature by Lotus.

Dharma Productions Private Limited is a leading Bollywood film production and distribution company. Known for hits like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, it has earned critical acclaim and commercial success, while launching actors such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. Recent productions include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.