Karan Johar takes property on rent in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area for 8 lakh per month

Karan Johar, Bollywood film screenwriter, director and producer, has taken a property on rent in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area for a rent of ₹8 lakh per month for three years, registration documents accessed by Zapkey showed. Karan Johar, Bollywood film screenwriter, director and producer, has taken a property on rent in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area for a rent of ₹ 8 lakh per month(HT Photo)

The property is located on the second and third floors of a building called 21 Union Park in Pali Hill area, Khar West in Mumbai, the leave and license agreement showed.

The rent for the first 12 months is ₹8.10 lakh, it will increase to ₹8.50 lakh per month in the second year and to ₹8.93 lakh per month in the third year, the documents showed.

The agreement was registered on August 23, 2024.

An email has been sent to Karan Johar’s office. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Other property deals



Earlier this year, Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington had leased a flat in Mumbai’s Bandra area from film producer Karan Johar at a monthly rent of ₹9 lakh for three years. According to the Leave and License agreement shared by Zapkey, Imran Khan had taken a three-storey apartment located in Clefepete on Carter Road, Bandra, on rent from Karan Johar. The agreement was registered on March 20, 2024 and a security deposit of ₹27 lakh on the deal.

In 2021, Johar’s company Dharma Productions had renewed the leases of two commercial properties owned by him in Andheri West area for a rent of ₹17.56 lakh and ₹6.15 lakh per month respectively, registration documents had showed.

