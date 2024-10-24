Exclusive| I Would love to appear in a Bollywood Film: Love Next Door actor Jung Hae In

Jung Hae In has demonstrated his versatility as an actor over the past decade, switching genres effortlessly. The Korean heart-throb played a young man in love with an older woman in Something in the Rain (2018), a sensitive single father in One Spring Night (2019), and a military police officer searching for deserters in the gritty military abuse drama, D.P (2021-23). In his latest outing, the popular romcom Love Next Door, Hae In plays the charming Choi Seung Hyo, an introverted architect, who is in love with his childhood friend Seok Ryu (Jung So Min). When life lures them back to the neighbourhood they grew up in, their adult realities are starkly different, but what remains unchanged is Seung Hyo’s love for Seok Ryu. In an exclusive interview with HT City from Seoul, the actor gets candid about the show, his chemistry with Jung So Min and him being open to Bollywood. Read on... Jung Hae In

Congratulations on Love Next Door. It’s one of the most watched and popular dramas of the year. Were you anticipating this astounding success, or did it come as a surprise to you?

I didn’t expect it at all. I’m truly grateful for the love the drama has received.

What was it about the story and your character (Choi Seung Hyo) that appealed to you? Are you like him? Also, what was that one aspect of Seung Hyo’s character you took as a reference to understand and develop him on the show?

I liked that the story was warm and evoked a sense of healing. Seung Hyo’s character shares many similarities with my personality, so I felt a strong attachment to him. Since I related to the character, it was easier to understand and get into the role.

Love Next Door, like filmmaker Yoo Je Won’s other works, comes with a strong message of healing, family dynamics and friendship. What was it like collaborating with him, and what’s the one thing you took away from the show?

On the set, there was always mutual respect, and that was largely thanks to Yoo Je Won’s warmth and considerate attitude. I believe good projects come from working together in a positive environment.

Your chemistry with Jung So Min in this drama is fantastic; both of you are so natural. What was it like working together and, did you both discuss how to bring forth the light-heartedness and the seriousness of both your characters?

I enjoyed working with Jung So Min. It felt like we were constantly creating scenes together. We frequently discussed each scene in detail as we filmed, making sure to balance the characters’ lightness and seriousness.

Love Next Door showcases your flair for comic timing. Was a show like this healing for you, too, after strong and gritty projects like D.P. and Connect (2022)?

Since the overall atmosphere of the drama was warm and full of affection, I felt healed while filming. It’s also the project that made me laugh the most during the shoot.

The drama also focuses on peer pressure, being an achiever and individual accomplishment. How have you dealt with these things personally?

It made me reflect on whether I’ve missed out on the important things in life while pursuing success.

You have completed a decade in the entertainment industry. How has Jung Hae In changed over time as an actor?

Hae In: As an actor, I feel like I’ve steadily taken things step by step. I aim to show gradual growth across various genres.

Your filmography showcases your versatility — be it Jeong Woo of Prison Playbook, Joon Hee of Something in the Rain, Yoo Ji Ho of One Spring Night or Ahn Jun Ho of D.P. What is your process to understand a character? Do you need to personally relate to your characters?

When approaching a character, it’s more important to understand what the project wants to convey as a whole, rather than just focusing on individual roles. Once I grasp that, I dive into analysing the characters, imagining their circumstances and environment to bring them to life.

Does the global success of South Korean content challenge and motivate you as an actor? Has it influenced your choices as well in terms of the stories you want to be a part of?

The global success of Korean content motivates me as an actor and influences my choices. I focus on roles that I believe I can do well and that I genuinely want to play, with an emphasis on stories that have a strong message.

Your show Something in the Rain is getting an Indian remake. Have you had a chance to watch any Indian film and would you want to be part of a Bollywood movie?

I heard that Something in the Rain is being remade in India, which is exciting. I’ve seen the film 3 Idiots (2009), and I remember enjoying it. If given the opportunity, I’d love to visit India and maybe even appear in a Bollywood film someday.

After action, romance and thriller, is there a genre or a role you want to explore now?

There are so many genres I want to try, but I’d love to do a project that combines action and romance.

If you were to meet your 20-year-old self today, what would you like to tell him?

I’d tell him to trust the people he loves, believe in himself, and stay healthy both physically and mentally.

Lastly, Love Next Door has made everyone fall in love with the story and characters. What is love for you?

Love is difficult to fully express with words. It’s an extraordinary and powerful force.