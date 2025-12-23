Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin spark romance in Spring Fever
Spring Fever premieres January 5, 2026 on Prime Video.
South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun is settling comfortably into rom-com territory. After romancing YoonA in Pretty Crazy, he returns in Spring Fever as the tough yet tender Jae Gyu. Devoted to raising his nephew in a small village, Jae Gyu’s mercurial ways keep the locals on edge, but beneath his rough exterior lies an unexpectedly endearing charm. “I loved that Jae Gyu has thatclassic Gyeongsang-do bluntness on the outside but has real warmth underneath. He’s a toughie and a softie at heart, that ‘crunchy on the outside, chewy on the inside’ kind of charm. He is a bag of surprises and also unpredictable, which makes you think, ‘Does someone like this really exist?’”
Lee Joo Bin plays the emotionally distant schoolteacher Yoon Bom, whose encounter with the whimsical Jae Gyu softens her heart and sparks an unexpected romance. Last seen in The Divorce Insurance, the show’s bright and lively tone was an instant draw. “ My character is energetic and cheerful, but there are also moments where she must reveal her inner wounds and pain. Moving back and forth between these contrasting emotions was the biggest challenge for me. On set, I constantly monitored my performance to maintain her emotional graph.”
She further adds, her character’s journey is also the most transformational in the show. “The part I related most deeply to was her emotional response to a relationship she once believed was truly special, only for it to end in betrayal. She pours so much trust into that relationship, and when she’s ultimately betrayed, the pain and heartbreak she experiences felt very real to me as well.”
Actors on Their Connection
Last seen in the crime-action comedy Flex X Cop, Ahn Bo Hyun, and known for popular dramas such as Itaewon Class, My Name, Military Prosecutor Doberman, and See You in My 19th Life, the actor relishes exploring varied characters. “The appeal of Jae Gyu for me is that when he believes something is right, he charges forward without hesitation. I wanted to express that pureand devoted side in my own way. His low tolerance to injustice, the way he expresses himself, and his mindfulness toward those around him , in these aspects, I feel a real similarity between us.”
Lee Joo Bin, seen in Money Heist and Queen of Tears, adds: “When I look closely at a character, even if they seem completely different from me, I always find at least a small part of myself in them. I try to empathize with that aspect and bring a bit of my own similarity into the performance.”
Action and Chemistry on Set
More than just romance—plenty of action, too. Collaborating with Ahn Bo Hyun for the first time, Lee Joo Bin says the show had more action scenes than she expected. “Interestingly, this project had more action scenes than I expected, and Bo-hyun was a huge help, he’s incredibly skilled with physical acting and very experienced with action. Thanks to him, we were able to shoot even the tense scenes much more smoothly, and I was also able to build a really good rhythm with the rest of the cast.”
