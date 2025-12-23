Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin spark romance in Spring Fever

South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun is settling comfortably into rom-com territory. After romancing YoonA in Pretty Crazy, he returns in Spring Fever as the tough yet tender Jae Gyu. Devoted to raising his nephew in a small village, Jae Gyu’s mercurial ways keep the locals on edge, but beneath his rough exterior lies an unexpectedly endearing charm. “I loved that Jae Gyu has thatclassic Gyeongsang-do bluntness on the outside but has real warmth underneath. He’s a toughie and a softie at heart, that ‘crunchy on the outside, chewy on the inside’ kind of charm. He is a bag of surprises and also unpredictable, which makes you think, ‘Does someone like this really exist?’” Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin.

Lee Joo Bin plays the emotionally distant schoolteacher Yoon Bom, whose encounter with the whimsical Jae Gyu softens her heart and sparks an unexpected romance. Last seen in The Divorce Insurance, the show’s bright and lively tone was an instant draw. “ My character is energetic and cheerful, but there are also moments where she must reveal her inner wounds and pain. Moving back and forth between these contrasting emotions was the biggest challenge for me. On set, I constantly monitored my performance to maintain her emotional graph.”

She further adds, her character’s journey is also the most transformational in the show. “The part I related most deeply to was her emotional response to a relationship she once believed was truly special, only for it to end in betrayal. She pours so much trust into that relationship, and when she’s ultimately betrayed, the pain and heartbreak she experiences felt very real to me as well.”