Song Kang confirmed to host reality survival show I-LAND 2 ahead of military enlistment

Song Kang is set to headline one last show ahead of his military enlistment. The South Korean actor, renowned for his Netflix hits such as Sweet Home, Nevertheless and My Demon will soon step into the role of a storyteller. As of March 11, he has been confirmed to host Mnet’s upcoming girl group survival show I-LAND Season 2, which will broadcast next month. Read on to know more. Song Kang confirmed to host reality survival show I-LAND 2(Pic- songkang_b)

Mnet’s new reality survival show

The first season of Mnet saw the rise of the k-pop boy group Enhypen. The show was rolled out in collaboration with Hybe. However, this time, it will be a collaboration with longtime YG Entertainment producer Teddy and his agency THEBLACKLABEL. The upcoming season will be a hunt for a new girl group for the label.

Song Kang to host I-LAND Season 2

On March 11, Sports Kyunghyang reported that the Sweet Home franchise star will host the new survival show. However, the actor is set to begin his mandatory military service in April, probably making this his final project before returning after serving his country. As previously announced, he will enlist on April 2, 2024.

I-LAND Season 2 release date updates

The first season of I-LAND featured 23 male contestants competing day and night for a spot in HYBE label’s new boy band. By the end of the show, we saw the rise of seven finalists: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki, together they formed the K-pop group we know as Enhypen today.

Now, season 2 is set to focus on the making of a new girl group. Scheduled for release on April 18, 2024, this season will be a collaboration between YG Entertainment producer Teddy and his label, The Black Label, which is home to artists like Jeon Somi, Taeyang, and more.

Song Kang’s latest activities

Fans worldwide recently enjoyed Song Kang's irresistible charisma and exceptional acting skills in Netflix’s supernatural drama My Demon and Zombie-themed series Sweet Home 2, with anticipation building for the upcoming third season. The South Korean actor originally debuted in the romantic comedy television series The Liar and His Lover and has since emerged as one of the industry's top-tier actors with a global presence.