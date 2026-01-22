Downtown San Jose shooting: Massive police activity in Santa Clara County, California; scary videos surface

“Downtown san jose, over a hundred police officers are involved in a shootout with bad guys or bad guy. So far, i've seen two people, men and woman and a dog that survived the encounter. I don't know anything else. I was on the corner when the gunshots were going off,” a candidate for the San Jose city council wrote.

As per reports, the incident began with a carjacking in San Jose and then stretched into San Benito County, before returning to San Jose. Police said that a Corvette had been taken as per KSBW, and the suspect also exchanged fire with Hollister police.

“SJPD is currently investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in downtown San Jose related to an armed carjacking. An SJPD sworn Department member has been shot and transported to a local hospital. This is an active and ongoing investigation and PIOs will share more information as it becomes available,” authorities said in a statement .

Another person had earlier warned, “If you are in Downtown San Jose, please be aware that we've seen a steady stream of Police, Sheriff and SWAT for the last 10 minutes, full siren, speed down Almaden Blvd. Easily 100 vehicles. No Fire. Editing to add: We are now seeing the larger extra long Fire Trucks, and still with sirens blaring.”

Several people expressed concern as videos emerged. “I was just across the street at the county offices, we were walking outside and the security was all get inside now! Had us on lockdown! I didn’t know what the heck was happening until I left. Julian is a mess! Scary!,” one person said.