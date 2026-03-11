Who was Daniel Davis? Missing Chicago man found dead after four months; chilling details emerge
Daniel Davis, 59, who vanished on November 25, 2025, was found dead in a wooded area near Blue Island, near Chicago after a nearly four-month search.
Daniel Davis, a 59-year-old man from Chicago who went missing in November 2025 from Blue Island, Illinois, has been found dead. Davis' body was discovered on Monday afternoon in a wooded area near Wireton Road in Blue Island after nearly a four-month-long search operation.
Blue Island City Administrator Thomas Wogan and the Cook County sheriff’s department said that the body was located around 3pm on Monday. It was identified as Davis' on Tuesday. Wendy Davis, the 59-year-old's daughter, also confirmed that the body has been located.
Davis was last seen on November 25, leaving a building on 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park. As of now, no suspect has been identified or named in the missing case.
Who Was Daniel Davis? A Timeline Of His Disappearance
Full name Daniel Davies III, the Chicago area man was head lighting designer who went missing after leaving a night club on 115 Bourbon Street. Here's a timeline of his disappearance.
Also read: Nancy Guthrie net worth: How rich is Savannah Guthrie's mother? Value of Catalina home in spotlight
November 25: Last seen in person leaving the night club around 1:15am local time. A community officer saw him walking on the road and honked to move him.
November 26: Caught on home surveillance in Blue Island. Davis was walking through yards, stumbling over signs and appearing disoriented with issues on his left leg.
November 2025 to March 9, 2026: Chicago Police have led the probe into Davis. It focused on surveillance footage from a car crash, Bourbon Street, and St. Donatus Church in Blue Island. Additionally, searches with volunteers and sniffing dogs were carried out.
A Silver Alert was issued, and rewards were offered for information on sightings of Daniel Davis after the footage from November 26. But it did not lead to anything concrete.
March 9: Body found in Blue Island. Authorities say probe still ongoing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More