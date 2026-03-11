Who was Daniel Davis? Missing Chicago man found dead after four months; chilling details emerge

Daniel Davis, a 59-year-old man from Chicago who went missing in November 2025 from Blue Island, Illinois, has been found dead. Davis' body was discovered on Monday afternoon in a wooded area near Wireton Road in Blue Island after nearly a four-month-long search operation. Daniel Davis of Chicago went missing in November 2025. (Wendy Davis and Chicago Police)

Blue Island City Administrator Thomas Wogan and the Cook County sheriff’s department said that the body was located around 3pm on Monday. It was identified as Davis' on Tuesday. Wendy Davis, the 59-year-old's daughter, also confirmed that the body has been located.

Davis was last seen on November 25, leaving a building on 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park. As of now, no suspect has been identified or named in the missing case.

Who Was Daniel Davis? A Timeline Of His Disappearance Full name Daniel Davies III, the Chicago area man was head lighting designer who went missing after leaving a night club on 115 Bourbon Street. Here's a timeline of his disappearance.

November 25: Last seen in person leaving the night club around 1:15am local time. A community officer saw him walking on the road and honked to move him.

November 26: Caught on home surveillance in Blue Island. Davis was walking through yards, stumbling over signs and appearing disoriented with issues on his left leg.

November 2025 to March 9, 2026: Chicago Police have led the probe into Davis. It focused on surveillance footage from a car crash, Bourbon Street, and St. Donatus Church in Blue Island. Additionally, searches with volunteers and sniffing dogs were carried out.

A Silver Alert was issued, and rewards were offered for information on sightings of Daniel Davis after the footage from November 26. But it did not lead to anything concrete.

March 9: Body found in Blue Island. Authorities say probe still ongoing.