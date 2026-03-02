Who was Jared Llamado? McLean, Virginia man identified as I-495 stabbing suspect near DC
Jared Llamado, 32, died after a state trooper shot him following a Beltway road-rage crash that led to a stabbing killing one and injuring three and a dog.
Jared Llamado, 32, was identified as the suspect in the stabbing on Interstate 495 on Sunday afternoon that killed one, injured three others and a dog. Llamado is from McLean, in Fairfax County, Virginia, the Fairfax County police said.
Llamado was shot in an encounter with a responding state trooper and died in the hospital on Sunday. The police said that the incident stemmed from a crash on the Beltway that led to tempers flaring, followed by suspect Llamado launching a stabbing attack.
The state trooper who took down Llamado arrived at the scene around 1:17pm to respond to reports of a road rage incident on the Beltway. The trooper reportedly found Llamado with a knife and opened fire, killing him.
“When the trooper arrived on scene, he was confronted by a male suspect carrying a knife,” a statement from Virginia State Police read. “The trooper then shot the suspect in self-defense.”
The trooper is currently on leave pending further investigation into the use of force on Llamado that resulted in his death.
Beltway Stabbing Victims: What To Know
Jared Llamado stabbed four people and dog during the course of the incident on the Beltway on Sunday afternoon. All four of them were women, ABC7 news of Virginia reported.
Michelle Adams, a 39-year-old woman, and the dog did not survive the attack. Virginia State Police said that the other three victims have been taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The three other injured victims were not identified.
After the shooting happened, the Beltway was closed for several hours as emergency response took place. Drivers shared videos from the scene which showed victims being taken off on stretchers.
