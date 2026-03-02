Who was Ryder Harrington? First victim of Austin Bar shooting identified as Texas tech student; GoFundMe launched

A student from Texas Tech was among the two individuals who lost their lives in a mass shooting at a bar in Austin, as reported in a social media update by Speaker of the House Dustin Burrows. A Texas Tech student, Ryder Harrington, was killed in an Austin bar shooting. A GoFundMe has been launched for his family. (GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist the family of Ryder Harrington.

The tragic shooting resulted in the death of 3 people and injuries to 14 others.

The FBI is conducting an investigation into the shooting, considering it as a possible act of terrorism.

Who was Ryder Harrington? All on his GoFundMe campaign Harrington was part of the Fall 2024 Pledge Class of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. The fraternity announced via an Instagram post that a candlelight vigil will take place on Monday evening in his memory.

The vigil is scheduled for 1410 Orlando Ave. at 8 p.m.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, Ryder Harrington, a member of the Fall 2024 Pledge Class,” the GoFundMe read.

“His character and genuine spirit made our chapter stronger and our friendships deeper. The energy he carried, the joy he spread, and the way he made everyone feel welcome are things we will never forget. He made the world around him better simply by being in it,” it continued.

“Ryder had a rare ability to truly enjoy life to make people laugh, to make moments feel bigger, and to make ordinary days unforgettable. If anyone embodied what it meant to live fully and love deeply, it was Ryder.”

As of Monday morning, the GoFundMe campaign had accumulated more than $41,000, approaching its target of $50,000.

Dustin Burrows Speaker of the Texas House, Dustin Burrows, stated on X Sunday evening that the passing of Harrington has affected Team Burrows family particularly deeply.

“Ryder was the brother-in-law of one of our own, and our hearts are aching alongside his loved ones,” Burrows stated. “Elisabeth and I are praying for Avery and Ryan, the entire Harrington family, and everyone who loved Ryder—the number appears to be countless. We ask that you lift them up as well.”

Who was Austin Bar shooting suspect? The suspect of Austin Bar shooting has been identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis stated that Diagne, who was shot by the police, did not enter the bar but rather opened fire on patrons from the street using a rifle and a handgun.

Authorities are persistently examining the shooting incident and the motive behind Diagne's actions.