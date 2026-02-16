James Heidorn: GoFundMe launched after Chicago teacher loses job over 2-word post supporting ICE, ‘Had sleepless nights’

A GoFundMe has been launched for a veteran Chicago-area gym teacher who was allegedly pushed out of his job over a two-word social media post supporting ICE. Community activists and local lawmakers were furious after James Heidorn, a longtime educator at Gary Elementary School in West Chicago, wrote “GO ICE” on Facebook last month in response to a news story about local cops pledging to cooperate with immigration enforcement. James Heidorn: GoFundMe launched after Chicago teacher loses job over 2-word post supporting ICE (GoFundMe)

“This process has been professionally and personally devastating and surreal,” Heidorn told Fox News Digital on Sunday, February 15. “I’ve spent 14 years building my career, pouring my heart into teaching kids, building relationships and being a positive role model.”

“To see it all upended over two simple words, ‘Go ICE,’ where I expressed my personal support for law enforcement felt like a severe blow to my career,” he added.

Here’s what happened Heidorn’s “GO ICE” post sparked fury in his heavily Hispanic school district. He was initially placed on leave and then called to meet with HR on January 22, according to the New York Post.

Heidorn briefly quit before rescinding his resignation later that day. He had planned to return to school the following Monday amid an investigation.

However, the backlash continued. Illinois state Sen. Karina Villa, who was seen chasing ICE agents down the street in a video in September, condemned Heidorn’s post as “disturbing,” while claiming she stood in “unwavering solidarity” with families who were upset by it.

West Chicago Mayor Daniel Bovey also posted a video denouncing Heidorn’s post as “hurtful” and “offensive” to many in the community.

“The issue is we have trusted adults who are the ones that care for those kids when they can’t be with their mom and their dad,” Bovey said. “So to have someone cavalierly rooting on — as if it’s a football game or something, yeah go — events which have traumatized these children… that is the issue.”

Bovey went on to arrange a “listening session” for members of the school community, which even had a Spanish translator. There, parents and locals criticized Heidorn and called his post “cruel,” while claiming that “kids do not feel safe” as a result.

“This started with a two-word comment on my personal Facebook page supporting law enforcement—nothing more,” Heidorn said. “It wasn’t directed at any student, family or school community.”

“Second, I was placed on leave and faced intense pressure before any full investigation or fair process could play out, with this it led to my resignation,” he added. “Third, I lost my career, my income and the chance to close out my time with my students properly—no farewell, no goodbyes.”

Heidorn said that the most difficult part for him was the loss of close relationships with students that he said he built over the years.

“Emotionally, it’s been a roller coaster that has me feeling a great deal of shock, loss and deep sadness over losing daily contact with my students,” Heidorn said.

“Feelings of anger and frustration at how quickly things escalated without real dialogue, and grief for not getting to say a proper goodbye to the kids I cared so much for,” he added. “I’ve had sleepless nights.”

Heidorn further said, “But I’m trying to stay focused on my family and the support I’ve received from people who know the real me.”

Heidorn resigned a second time following a hearing with school officials. The outrage even led to him losing his gig coaching soccer at a nearby private school.

“I really don’t know what is next for me, as the teaching profession has been, up to this point in time, all that I ever wanted to do,” Heidorn said. “It is all I have ever studied for and teaching is what has defined me. Even advancing my education with a master’s degree in educational leadership because I wanted to become the best teacher I can be.”

GoFundMe launched Supporters have launched a GoFundMe for Heidorn, with the page saying that “donations will help cover essential living expenses and potential relocation as he works to rebuild his career and move forward.” The fundraiser described him as a “beloved physical education teacher.”

“For 14 years, James showed up every day for his students, motivating them and building relationships beyond the gym, where class was often the highlight of their day and the first thing they talked about at home,” says the page.

It adds, “After the comment, a false narrative was quickly formed. Labels were attached that could not be further from who he truly is. His character was publicly questioned. Opportunities he had worked toward for years, including future coaching roles he dreamed of, were crushed instantly.”

“This fundraiser was created for those who have asked how they can show support during this sudden, life-altering time. James’s new reality is one of unexpected unemployment, with no certainty of when or if he will be able to return to the classroom. He may be forced to accept work outside of education, likely at significantly lower pay, simply to provide stability,” explained the fundraiser.

At the time of writing this article, $59,879 had been raised of the $100K goal.