Who is Bailey Hill Ringer? San Diego first grade teacher flips US flag upside down, posts ‘Abolish ICE' in class | Video

Ringer is a first-grade teacher at Audubon Elementary School. The short clip, posted on X by Libs of TikTok, shows the 27-year-old teacher removing an American flag from her classroom wall and re-hanging it upside down. ‘The Hanging Tree’ from ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1’ can be heard playing in the background. Ringer then staples an “Abolish ICE” sign beside the inverted flag.

The video was deleted from Ringer’s TikTok, but is being widely surfaced by others on X and other social media platforms. The school district told the New York Post that Ringer’s video is under investigation.

“The school and district are aware of the situation,” district spokesperson, James Canning, said in a statement, adding that classes are being held as usual. “It is being reviewed in accordance with district policies and procedures. Because this involves a personal matter, we’re unable to discuss specific details. Our priority is ensuring students remain safe, supported, and engaged in learning.”

Bailey Hill Ringer faces backlash Ringer is being blasted by Netizens in the comment section of Libs of TikTok’s video. “Why does she assume she has a right to indoctrinate children with her beliefs without knowing what their parents would want? Seems to me that she should be fired and not allowed to teach anymore. She has broken the trust,” one user commented. “I’m 77 yrs., and know that’s Old, but I can’t remember ever having a Teacher who disrespected The Flag!” wrote a user, while another said, “Any teacher pushing their personal agenda and ideologies on children should be fired.”

“All of these America hating teachers, sorry indoctrinators, need to be fired,” one user wrote, while another said, “First grade?? Upside down flag and abolish ICE?? Get her away from those children”. One commented, “Parents need to pay attention to what their children are being taught! Most people can't afford to homeschool but they need to be involved in the classroom.”