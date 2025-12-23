Shots were fired at San Diego police officers during a welfare check in Normal Heights on Monday afternoon, December 22, CBS8 reported. The San Diego Police Department shared updates on the shooting in a social media post. San Diego shooting: Officers shot at during welfare check in Normal Heights(Pexel - representational image))

“There is a heavy police presence in the 4400 block of 40th Street. Officers on scene reported they were shot at while responding to a call for service. Please avoid the area as officers continue their response. Updates to follow,” the San Diego Police Department wrote on X.

The post added, “Officers were initially called to the scene for a mental health-related call for service. Thankfully no officers were injured. The situation is ongoing, and multiple police resources are on scene working toward a safe resolution.”

The SWAT team was called in to assist in resolving the situation. The public has been urged to avoid the area. Several streets around the residence have been blocked off.

Another recent shooting in San Diego

Another shooting in San Diego on Sunday afternoon near the Imperial Beach pier left a man dead. The San Diego Police Department is investigating the incident.

The shooting happened on the sidewalk in front of the Imperial Beach sign that leads to the pier. At the time, many had gathered at an event known as the Christmas By The Sea Pow Wow, as reported by the Times of San Diego.

“During the contact, the male stepped away from the deputies and produced a knife,” said a release from the San Diego Police Department. “The male made statements consistent with wanting to be shot by the deputies, then advanced toward them holding the knife in his hand. One deputy fired multiple shots at the man, striking him at least once.”

The man succumbed to his injuries.

“This is a painful and frightening situation for our community, and my heart is with everyone grieving and affected by the traumatic event that happened in IB this weekend,” said Supervisor Paloma Aguirre, whose district includes Imperial Beach.

The San Diego Police Department is now investigating the shooting under the 2022 Countywide Memorandum of Agreement. It was signed by 17 law enforcement agencies, including SDPD and the Sheriff’s Office.