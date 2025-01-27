A Texas substitute teacher has drawn flak for inviting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to raid his school, claiming his students “don’t even speak English.” An investigation was launched by Fort Worth Independent School District officials after the teacher, who was not publicly identified, responded to a social media post by ICE giving an update on arrests for January 23. Texas teacher under fire for urging ICE to raid school as students ‘don’t even speak English’ (Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg - representational image)(Bloomberg)

What did the teacher say?

The teacher had the X username @Hookem232, and urged agents to “come to Fort Worth, TX to Northside High School,” the Dallas Morning News reported. “I have many students who don’t even speak English and they are in 10th-11th grade. They have to communicate through their iPhone translator with me. The [U.S. Department of Education] should totally overhaul our school system in Texas too,” the teacher wrote.

Meanwhile, School Board President Roxanne Martinez told parents, “Please be assured that we are taking this situation very seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible. Officials have said that the teacher will not be teaching at the school while the posts are investigated. Interim Superintendent Karen Molinar said in a statement that the district would be “supporting all families.” Reportedly, two-thirds of Fort Worth public school students are Hispanic, and over one in three students is learning English as a second language.

This post comes at a time when president Donald Trump issued a directive allowing ICE to operate at “sensitive areas,” including schools and churches. The president has also sought to send troops to secure the US-Mexico border after Joe Biden’s administration allowed about 8 million migrants to enter the United States illegally in four years. The Trump administration even shuttered the use of CBP One, an app that was meant to help process migrants trying to seek asylum in the US. Tens of thousands of appointments that had been scheduled into February have already been cancelled.