Ava and Colin Dorgan: GoFundMe launched for family amid Rhonda and Aidan Dorgan's fatal shooting in Pawtucket

A GoFundMe has been launched for the two surviving members of the Dorgan family, Ava Dorgan and Aidan Dorgan, after their mother, Rhonda and brother, Aidan, were fatally shot by their father, Robert Dorgan in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on Monday. Rhonda Dorgan with her children, Ava, Colin and Aidan. (GoFundMe/ Amanda Wallace-Hubbard)

Rhoda Dorgan and Aidan Dorgan were killed by Rhoda's ex-husband, Robert Dorgan in a shooting at a high school hockey game at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket. Robert Dorgan died from self-inflicted gunshot wound, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves confirmed.

The GoFundMe was launched by sibling (from Rhoda's previous marriage) of Ava and Colin Dorgan, Amanda Wallace-Hubbard. As of this writing, it has raised over $71,000.

"On behalf of my family, I am reaching out to share the heartbreaking story of my siblings, Ava and Colin Dorgan. Our family has been forever changed by the tragic events at Lynch Arena, where we lost our beloved brother Aidan and their mother Rhonda, who was also my stepmother," the description read. “In addition to this unimaginable loss, their grandparents are currently in critical condition, fighting for their lives.”

What To Know About Colin And Ava Dorgan Ava Dorgan was identified as a nursing student and Colin Dorgan as a "17-year-old senior in high school." The GoFundMe stated: Despite the pain, Ava and Colin are determined to continue their education and build a life that honors the memory of our loved ones. However, the road ahead is filled with uncertainty and financial challenges. "

Also read: Robert Dorgan family: All we know about ex-wife Rhonda Dorgan and children after Pawtucket mass shooting

Police Chief Tina Goncalves Provides Chilling Details Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves called the shooting 'targeted' as she identified the shooter as Robert Dorgan, who also went by Robert Esposito. "It appears that this was a targeted event, that it may be a family dispute," she said.

Robert Dorgan's son Aidan, who was killed in the shooting, was participating in the hockey game. Robert Dorgan has been identified as Bath And Iron Works employee.

Meanwhile, Rober Dorgan's daughter told NBC 10's Molly Levine that her father suffered from gender identity and mental health issues for most of his adulthood. "I think his gender-identity issues are a symptom of a deeper issue," she said.